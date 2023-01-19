 Intex Aqua Speed Hd Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Intex Aqua Speed HD

    Intex Aqua Speed HD is a Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat) phone, available price is Rs 9,000 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 1700 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Intex Aqua Speed HD from HT Tech. Buy Intex Aqua Speed HD now with free delivery.
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Overview Specs Alternatives FAQs
    Key Specs
    ₹9,000
    16 GB
    4.7 inches (11.94 cm)
    Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    8 MP
    5 MP
    1700 mAh
    Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat)
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Intex Aqua Speed Hd Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 8 MP
    • 5 MP
    • 4.7 inches (11.94 cm)
    • 1700 mAh
    Battery
    • No
    • Up to 5 Hours(2G)
    • 1700 mAh
    • Up to 180 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 5 Hours(2G)
    • Li-ion
    • Yes
    • Up to 180 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • No
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Digital image stabilization Face detection Touch to focus
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • No
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • Single
    • 5 MP, Primary Camera
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • No
    Design
    • 8.9 mm
    • 136 mm
    • 120 grams
    • 68 mm
    • Blue, Silver, White
    Display
    • IPS LCD
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • No
    • 4.7 inches (11.94 cm)
    • 65.7 %
    • 312 ppi
    General
    • Aqua Speed HD
    • Intex
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • No
    • April 12, 2015 (Official)
    • Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • No
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • Yes, v4.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    Performance
    • MediaTek MT6582M
    • Mali-400 MP2
    • 2 GB
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • 16 GB
    • Up to 12.3 GB
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Intex Aqua Speed Hd FAQs

    What is the price of the Intex Aqua Speed Hd in India?

    Intex Aqua Speed Hd price in India at 7,500 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6582M; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 1700 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Intex Aqua Speed Hd?

    How many colors are available in Intex Aqua Speed Hd?

    How long does the Intex Aqua Speed Hd last?

    What is the Intex Aqua Speed Hd Battery Capacity?

    Is Intex Aqua Speed Hd Waterproof?

    View More

    Intex Aqua Speed Hd