Intex Aqua Speed Hd Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Intex Aqua Speed HD Intex Aqua Speed HD is a Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat) phone, available price is Rs 9,000 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 1700 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Intex Aqua Speed HD from HT Tech. Buy Intex Aqua Speed HD now with free delivery.