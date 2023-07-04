 Intex Aqua Speed Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Home Phone Finder Intex Phones Intex Aqua Speed

Intex Aqua Speed

Intex Aqua Speed is a Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat) phone, available price is Rs 8,399 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, ARM Cortex A7 Processor , 1700 mAh Battery and 2 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Intex Aqua Speed from HT Tech. Buy Intex Aqua Speed now with free delivery.
2
Score
Last updated: 04 July 2023
Overview Specs Alternatives Videos FAQs
IntexAquaSpeed_Display_4.5inches(11.43cm)
IntexAquaSpeed_FrontCamera_5MP
IntexAquaSpeed_Ram_2GB
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P24864/heroimage/intex-aqua-speed-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_IntexAquaSpeed_3
IntexAquaSpeed_Display_4.5inches(11.43cm)
IntexAquaSpeed_FrontCamera_5MP"
IntexAquaSpeed_Ram_2GB"
IntexAquaSpeed_3"
Key Specs
₹8,399
16 GB
4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
Quad core, 1.3 GHz, ARM Cortex A7
8 MP
5 MP
1700 mAh
Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat)
2 GB
See full specifications
Key Specs
₹8,399
16 GB
4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
8 MP
1700 mAh
See full specifications
Notify me when available
Add to compare
Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

Intex Aqua Speed Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 8 MP
  • 1700 mAh
  • 5 MP
  • 4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
Battery
  • Li-Polymer
  • Up to 5 Hours(2G)
  • Up to 180 Hours(2G)
  • 1700 mAh
  • Up to 5 Hours(2G)
Camera
  • Yes
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • 1280x720 fps
  • Single
  • F2.8
  • Digital Zoom Face detection
  • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
  • 5 MP, Primary Camera
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
Design
  • 136 mm
  • 120 grams
  • 8.95 mm
  • 68 mm
  • Black, Brown, Grey, White
Display
  • IPS LCD
  • 4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 60.22 %
  • 245 ppi
  • 540 x 960 pixels
General
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • March 2, 2015 (Official)
  • Aqua Speed
  • Intex
  • Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat)
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • Yes, Recording option
  • 3.5 mm
Network & Connectivity
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes with A-GPS
  • Yes, v4.0
  • microUSB
  • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
  • Mobile Hotspot
Performance
  • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, ARM Cortex A7
  • MediaTek MT6582M
  • 2 GB
  • Mali-400
Smart TV Features
  • 8 MP
Special Features
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
  • Matrabhasha, Opera Mini, Intex Zone, Newshunt, Askme
Storage
  • Yes, Up to 32 GB
  • 16 GB
Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Mobiles Videos

View all
Nothing Phone 2 features and specs
The Ultimate Tech Upgrade: The Nothing Phone 2: Features & Price
19 May 2023
Big upgrade for Samsung Galaxy S24 Series: All you need to know
Big upgrade for Samsung Galaxy S24 Series: All you need to know
01 May 2023
Best 5 feature-rich phones under 12000
5 best feature-rich phones under 12000: Samsung Galaxy F13, Realme C55, Motorola G32, more
22 Apr 2023
iPhone SE 4 the game changer
iPhone SE 4 the game changer; What are the NEW features?
22 Apr 2023
Vivo V27 Pro
Vivo V27 and V27 Pro launched in India
27 Mar 2023
Google Pixel 7a LEAKED: First Look at Design and Rumoured Specs!
Google Pixel 7a LEAKED: First Look at Design and Rumoured Specs!
16 Mar 2023
Know iPhone 14 Pro hidden features users must try.
iPhone 14 Pro tips and tricks: Hidden features you MUST try
24 Feb 2023
OPPO Find N2 Flip: The revolutionary smartphone is here
OPPO Find N2 Flip: The revolutionary smartphone is here
24 Feb 2023
Best Budget Smartphones with Great Design
Best Budget Smartphones with Great Design: Realme C30s, Poco C3, Moto G31, more
20 Feb 2023
Top 5 5G smartphones to buy
Top 5 5G smartphones to buy under Rs. 20000: Samsung Galaxy F23, Poco M4 Pro, Motorola G62, more
28 Jan 2023

Mobiles By Brand

Mobiles By Brand

Intex Aqua Speed FAQs

What is the price of the Intex Aqua Speed in India?

Intex Aqua Speed price in India at 4,199 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6582M; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 1700 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Intex Aqua Speed?

How many colors are available in Intex Aqua Speed?

How long does the Intex Aqua Speed last?

What is the Intex Aqua Speed Battery Capacity?

Is Intex Aqua Speed Waterproof?

View More

TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

LATEST MOBILE PHONES

UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

Top Phones

Latest Phones

Popular Phones

Upcoming Phones

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    Intex Aqua Speed