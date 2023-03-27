 Intex Aqua Star 2 16gb Price in India (27, March, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.
Intex Aqua Star 2 16GB

Intex Aqua Star 2 16GB is a Android v4.4 (Kitkat) phone, available price is Rs 7,444 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 2000 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Intex Aqua Star 2 16GB from HT Tech. Buy Intex Aqua Star 2 16GB now with free delivery.
2
Score
Last updated: 27 March 2023
Key Specs
₹7,444
16 GB
5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A7
8 MP
5 MP
2000 mAh
Android v4.4 (Kitkat)
Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

Intex Aqua Star 2 16gb Full Specifications

Battery
  • 2000 mAh
  • Li-Polymer
Camera
  • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • 1280x720 @ 30 fps
  • Single
  • 5 MP, Primary Camera
  • Exposure compensation
  • Digital Zoom Face detection Touch to focus
  • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Yes
Design
  • 142 mm
  • 71.5 mm
  • White
  • 8.9 mm
  • 160 grams
Display
  • 480 x 854 pixels
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 196 ppi
  • 67.72 %
  • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
  • IPS LCD
General
  • Aqua Star 2 16GB
  • Intex
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Not Available,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • July 27, 2015 (Official)
  • Android v4.4 (Kitkat)
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
  • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • microUSB 2.0
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
  • microUSB 2.0
Performance
  • Mali-400 MP2
  • 2 GB
  • Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A7
  • Spreadtrum SC7731
Smart TV Features
  • 8 MP
Special Features
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
Storage
  • Yes, Up to 32 GB
  • 16 GB
Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Intex Aqua Star 2 16gb FAQs

What is the price of the Intex Aqua Star 2 16Gb in India?

Intex Aqua Star 2 16Gb price in India at 5,349 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: Spreadtrum SC7731; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 2000 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Intex Aqua Star 2 16Gb?

How many colors are available in Intex Aqua Star 2 16Gb?

What is the Intex Aqua Star 2 16Gb Battery Capacity?

Is Intex Aqua Star 2 16Gb Waterproof?

View More

    Intex Aqua Star 2 16gb