Intex Aqua Young Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Intex Aqua Young Intex Aqua Young is a Android v5.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 4,949 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 2500 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Intex Aqua Young from HT Tech. Buy Intex Aqua Young now with free delivery.