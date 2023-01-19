 Intex Aqua Young Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Intex Aqua Young

    Intex Aqua Young

    Intex Aqua Young is a Android v5.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 4,949 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 2500 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Intex Aqua Young from HT Tech. Buy Intex Aqua Young now with free delivery.
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹4,949
    8 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    5 MP
    2 MP
    2500 mAh
    Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Intex Aqua Young Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 2500 mAh
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 2 MP
    • 5 MP
    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 9.5 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 250 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 9.5 Hours(2G)
    • 2500 mAh
    • Up to 250 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Single
    • 2592 x 1944 Pixels
    • Digital Zoom
    • 2 MP, Primary Camera
    Design
    • 145.3 mm
    • 9.5 mm
    • 72 mm
    • Grey, White, Champagne
    • 158 grams
    Display
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • IPS LCD
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 294 ppi
    • 65.73 %
    General
    • Aqua Young
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Intex
    • Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
    • November 23, 2015 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    Performance
    • DDR2
    • 1 GB
    • Mali-400 MP2
    • Spreadtrum SC7731
    • DDR2
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    Smart TV Features
    • 5 MP
    Special Features
    • Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • 8 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Intex Aqua Young FAQs

    What is the price of the Intex Aqua Young in India?

    Intex Aqua Young price in India at 6,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (5 MP), Front Camera (2 MP) ; Processor: Spreadtrum SC7731; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 2500 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Intex Aqua Young?

    How many colors are available in Intex Aqua Young?

    How long does the Intex Aqua Young last?

    What is the Intex Aqua Young Battery Capacity?

    Is Intex Aqua Young Waterproof?

    View More

    Intex Aqua Young