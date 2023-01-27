 Intex Cloud Glory 4g Price in India (27, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Intex Cloud Glory 4G

    Intex Cloud Glory 4G is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 3,999 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 1800 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Intex Cloud Glory 4G from HT Tech. Buy Intex Cloud Glory 4G now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 27 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹3,999
    8 GB
    4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
    Quad core, 1 GHz, Cortex A53
    5 MP
    2
    1800 mAh
    Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
    Intex Cloud Glory 4g Full Specifications

    Battery
    • 1800 mAh
    • No
    • Yes
    • Li-ion
    Camera
    • Single
    • No
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash
    • 2592 x 1944 Pixels
    • No
    • No
    • 2, Primary Camera
    Display
    • 4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
    • No
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 218 ppi
    • IPS LCD
    • 480 x 854 pixels
    General
    • June 7, 2016 (Official)
    • Cloud Glory 4G
    • No
    • Intex
    • Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • No
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • No
    • microUSB 2.0
    Performance
    • 64 bit
    • MediaTek MT6735M
    • 1 GB
    • Quad core, 1 GHz, Cortex A53
    • Mali-T720 MP2
    Smart TV Features
    • 5 MP
    Special Features
    • Accelerometer
    Storage
    • 8 GB
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Intex Cloud Glory 4g FAQs

    What is the price of the Intex Cloud Glory 4G in India?

    Intex Cloud Glory 4G price in India at 3,699 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (5 MP), Front Camera (2) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6735M; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 1800 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Intex Cloud Glory 4G?

    What is the Intex Cloud Glory 4G Battery Capacity?

    Intex Cloud Glory 4g