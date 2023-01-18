 Intex Elyt E7 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Intex Elyt E7

    Intex Elyt E7

    Intex Elyt E7 is a Android v7.0 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 7,999 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.25 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 4020 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Intex Elyt E7 from HT Tech. Buy Intex Elyt E7 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    3
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹7,999
    32 GB
    5.2 inches (13.21 cm)
    Quad core, 1.25 GHz, Cortex A53
    13 MP
    5 MP
    4020 mAh
    Android v7.0 (Nougat)
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Intex Elyt E7 Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Li-Polymer
    • Up to 410 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 16 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 16 Hours(2G)
    • No
    • No
    • Up to 410 Hours(2G)
    • 4020 mAh
    Camera
    • F2.2
    • Yes
    • Exposure compensation
    • F2.2
    • No
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Smile detection Touch to focus
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 5 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera
    • Single
    Design
    • 156 grams
    • 147.9 mm
    • Champagne
    • 73.2 mm
    • 8.7 mm
    Display
    • IPS LCD
    • 5.2 inches (13.21 cm)
    • 68.69 %
    • 282 ppi
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    General
    • Elyt E7
    • Intex
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • June 15, 2017 (Official)
    • Yes
    • Android v7.0 (Nougat)
    • No
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • No
    • Yes, v4.0
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    Performance
    • Mali-T720 MP2
    • 3 GB
    • MediaTek MT6737V
    • LPDDR3
    • LPDDR3
    • Quad core, 1.25 GHz, Cortex A53
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    • Rear
    Storage
    • Up to 23 GB
    • 32 GB
    • Yes, Up to 128 GB
    Intex Elyt E7 FAQs

    What is the price of the Intex Elyt E7 in India?

    Intex Elyt E7 price in India at 6,950 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6737V; RAM: 3 GB; Battery: 4020 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Intex Elyt E7?

    How many colors are available in Intex Elyt E7?

    How long does the Intex Elyt E7 last?

    What is the Intex Elyt E7 Battery Capacity?

    Is Intex Elyt E7 Waterproof?

    View More

    Intex Elyt E7