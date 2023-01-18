 Iqoo 11 5g 16gb Ram Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Iqoo Mobile IQOO 11 5G 16GB RAM

    IQOO 11 5G 16GB RAM

    IQOO 11 5G 16GB RAM is a Android v13 phone, available price is Rs 64,999 in India with 50 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Cortex X3 + 2.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A715 + 2 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A510) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 256 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on IQOO 11 5G 16GB RAM from HT Tech. Buy IQOO 11 5G 16GB RAM now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    8
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P38547/heroimage/154271-v1-iqoo-11-5g-16gb-ram-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P38547/images/Design/154271-v1-iqoo-11-5g-16gb-ram-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P38547/images/Design/154271-v1-iqoo-11-5g-16gb-ram-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P38547/images/Design/154271-v1-iqoo-11-5g-16gb-ram-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P38547/images/Design/154271-v1-iqoo-11-5g-16gb-ram-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹64,999
    256 GB
    6.78 inches (17.22 cm)
    Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Cortex X3 + 2.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A715 + 2 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A510)
    50 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP
    16 MP
    5000 mAh
    Android v13
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹64,999
    256 GB
    6.78 inches (17.22 cm)
    50 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP
    5000 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    amazon
    ₹ 64,999 M.R.P. ₹66,999
    Buy Now

    IQOO 11 5G 16GB RAM Price in India

    IQOO 11 5G 16GB RAM price in India starts at Rs.64,999. The lowest price of IQOO 11 5G 16GB RAM is Rs.64,999 on amazon.in.

    IQOO 11 5G 16GB RAM price in India starts at Rs.64,999. The lowest price of IQOO 11 5G 16GB RAM is Rs.64,999 on amazon.in.

    Iqoo 11 5g 16gb Ram Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 50 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP
    • 6.78 inches (17.22 cm)
    • 16 MP
    • 5000 mAh
    Battery
    • 5000 mAh
    • Li-ion
    • Yes
    • Yes, Flash, 120W: 100 % in 25 minutes
    • No
    Camera
    • Dual Video Recording
    • 16 MP f/2.45, Wide Angle, Primary Camera
    • ISO-CELL
    • Single
    • Yes, Dual LED Flash
    • 8150 x 6150 Pixels
    • Yes
    • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Yes
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • F1.88
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 20 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • F2.45
    Design
    • 164.8 mm
    • 205 grams
    • 77 mm
    • 8.4 mm
    • Legend, Alpha
    Display
    • 1800 nits
    • 518 ppi
    • 20:9
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • AMOLED
    • 87.46 %
    • 1440 x 3200 pixels
    • Corning Gorilla Glass, Glass Victus
    • 92.9 %
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 144 Hz
    • 6.78 inches (17.22 cm)
    • Yes, HDR 10+
    General
    • iQOO
    • Funtouch OS
    • Android v13
    • Yes
    • 5G: Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • 11 5G 16GB RAM
    • January 12, 2023 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • USB Type-C
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz
    • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N40 / N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, v5.3
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N40 / N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    Performance
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
    • LPDDR5X
    • Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Cortex X3 + 2.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A715 + 2 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A510)
    • Adreno 740
    • 4 nm
    • LPDDR5X
    • 64 bit
    • 16 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 50MP + 13MP + 8MP
    Special Features
    • On-screen
    • Optical
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • 256 GB
    • No
    • UFS 4.0
    • Yes
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Iqoo 11 5g 16gb Ram