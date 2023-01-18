 Iqoo 7 12gb Ram Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    IQOO 7 12GB RAM

    IQOO 7 12GB RAM is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 35,990 in India with 48 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Kryo 585 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 585 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 585) Processor, 4400 mAh Battery and 256 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on IQOO 7 12GB RAM from HT Tech. Buy IQOO 7 12GB RAM now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    7
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹35,990
    256 GB
    6.62 inches (16.81 cm)
    Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Kryo 585 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 585 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 585)
    48 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP
    16 MP
    4400 mAh
    Android v11
    IQOO 7 12GB RAM Price in India

    IQOO 7 12GB RAM price in India starts at Rs.35,990. The lowest price of IQOO 7 12GB RAM is Rs.39,990 on amazon.in.

    Iqoo 7 12gb Ram Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 48 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP
    • 6.62 inches (16.81 cm)
    • 16 MP
    • 4400 mAh
    Battery
    • Yes
    • Yes, Flash, 66W: 100 % in 22 minutes
    • No
    • Li-ion
    • 4400 mAh
    Camera
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Single
    • F2.0
    • Yes
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Yes
    • CMOS image sensor, Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor
    • Yes, Dual-color LED Flash
    • 8000 x 6000 Pixels
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • F1.8
    • 16 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera
    Design
    • 196 grams
    • 76.3 mm
    • 8.4 mm
    • 163.3 mm
    • Solid Ice Blue, Storm Black, Monster Orange
    Display
    • AMOLED
    • 398 ppi
    • 6.62 inches (16.81 cm)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 91.4 %
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • Yes, HDR 10+
    • 1300 nits
    • 1080 x 2400 pixels
    • 120 Hz
    • 20:9
    • 84.92 %
    General
    • Yes
    • Android v11
    • 5G: Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • May 1, 2021 (Official)
    • iQOO
    • Funtouch OS
    • 7 12GB RAM
    Multimedia
    • No
    • No
    • USB Type-C
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, v5.1
    • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes
    • Head: 0.97 W/kg, Body: 0.76 W/kg
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • 5G Bands: TDD N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, ax/b/g/n, MIMO
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual VoLTE
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, ax/b/g/n, MIMO
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mobile Hotspot
    Performance
    • LPDDR5
    • LPDDR5
    • 14.0 s
    • 64 bit
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
    • Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Kryo 585 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 585 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 585)
    • Adreno 650
    • 12 GB
    • 7 nm
    Smart TV Features
    • 48MP + 13MP + 2MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • On-screen
    • Optical
    Storage
    • 256 GB
    • Yes
    • No
    • UFS 3.1
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Iqoo 7 12gb Ram