 Iqoo 7 256gb Price in India (06 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
IQOO 7 256GB

IQOO 7 256GB is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 33,990 in India with 48 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Kryo 585 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 585 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 585) Processor , 4400 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on IQOO 7 256GB from HT Tech. Buy IQOO 7 256GB now with free delivery.
7
Score
Last updated: 06 August 2023
Key Specs
₹33,990
256 GB
6.62 inches (16.81 cm)
Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Kryo 585 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 585 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 585)
48 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP
16 MP
4400 mAh
Android v11
8 GB
Iqoo mobiles price in India starts from Rs.11,390. HT Tech has 63 Iqoo mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

Iqoo 7 256gb Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 6.62 inches (16.81 cm)
  • 48 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP
  • 16 MP
  • 4400 mAh
Battery
  • Yes, Flash, 66W: 100 % in 22 minutes
  • Li-ion
  • 4400 mAh
  • No
  • Yes
Camera
  • F2.0
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • Yes
  • F1.8
  • 8000 x 6000 Pixels
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Yes, Dual-color LED Flash
  • 16 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera
  • CMOS image sensor, Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Single
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Yes
Design
  • 8.4 mm
  • Solid Ice Blue, Storm Black
  • 163.3 mm
  • 196 grams
  • 76.3 mm
Display
  • 120 Hz
  • 1080 x 2400 pixels
  • 20:9
  • Yes with punch-hole display
  • 1300 nits
  • Yes, HDR 10+
  • 84.92 %
  • 91.4 %
  • 6.62 inches (16.81 cm)
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 398 ppi
  • AMOLED
General
  • 7 256GB
  • Yes
  • May 14, 2021 (Official)
  • Android v11
  • iQOO
  • Funtouch OS
  • 5G: Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • USB Type-C
  • No
Network & Connectivity
  • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Head: 0.97 W/kg, Body: 0.76 W/kg
  • Yes
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual VoLTE
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • 5G Bands: TDD N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ax), MIMO
  • Yes, v5.1
Performance
  • 8 GB
  • LPDDR5
  • 14.0 s
  • Adreno 650
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
  • 7 nm
  • Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Kryo 585 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 585 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 585)
  • 64 bit
Smart TV Features
  • 48MP + 13MP + 2MP
Special Features
  • On-screen
  • Optical
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
Storage
  • Yes
  • No
  • 256 GB
  • UFS 3.1
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Iqoo 7 256gb