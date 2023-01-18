 Iqoo 9 256gb Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    IQOO 9 256GB

    IQOO 9 256GB

    IQOO 9 256GB is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 46,990 in India with 48 MP + 13 MP + 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (3 GHz, Single core, Kryo 680 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 680 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 680) Processor, 4350 mAh Battery and 256 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on IQOO 9 256GB from HT Tech. Buy IQOO 9 256GB now with free delivery.
    7
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹46,990
    256 GB
    6.56 inches (16.66 cm)
    Octa core (3 GHz, Single core, Kryo 680 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 680 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 680)
    48 MP + 13 MP + 13 MP
    16 MP
    4350 mAh
    Android v12
    Out of Stock

    IQOO 9 256GB Price in India

    IQOO 9 256GB price in India starts at Rs.46,990. The lowest price of IQOO 9 256GB is Rs.40,499 on amazon.in.

    Iqoo 9 256gb Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Yes, Flash, 120W: 100 % in 18 minutes
    • Li-ion
    • Yes
    • 4350 mAh
    • No
    Camera
    • Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor
    • F1.79
    • Yes, Screen flash
    • 16 MP f/2.45, Wide Angle, Primary Camera
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • 8000 x 6000 Pixels
    • F2.45
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Yes
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • Single
    Design
    • 8.6 mm
    • 200 grams
    • 75.1 mm
    • Orange, Legend, Alpha
    • 159.1 mm
    Display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 1080 x 2376 pixels
    • 86.95 %
    • 1200 nits
    • 6.56 inches (16.66 cm)
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • 120 Hz
    • Yes, HDR 10+
    • 398 ppi
    • AMOLED
    General
    • Yes
    • 9 256GB
    • iQOO
    • Funtouch OS
    • February 23, 2022 (Official)
    • 5G: Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v12
    Multimedia
    • No
    • USB Type-C
    • Yes
    • No
    Network & Connectivity
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual VoLTE
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/ax/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/ax/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, v5.2
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes
    Performance
    • LPDDR5
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus
    • Octa core (3 GHz, Single core, Kryo 680 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 680 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 680)
    • 12 GB
    • Adreno 660
    • LPDDR5
    • 5 nm
    • 18.0 s
    • 64 bit
    Smart TV Features
    • 48MP + 13MP + 13MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • Optical
    • On-screen
    Storage
    • Yes
    • 256 GB
    • No
    • UFS 3.1
    Iqoo 9 256gb