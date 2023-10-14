Iqoo Neo 8 Se Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

IQOO Neo 8 SE IQOO Neo 8 SE is a Android v13 phone, speculated price is Rs 24,990 in India with 64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 9000 MT6983 Processor , 5400 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹24,990 (speculated) Internal Memory 256 GB Display 6.75 inches (17.15 cm) Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9000 MT6983 Rear Camera 64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP Front Camera 24 MP Battery 5400 mAh Operating System Android v13 RAM 8 GB See full specifications

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Iqoo Neo 8 Se Full Specifications Key Specs Front Camera 24 MP

Display 6.75 inches (17.15 cm)

Battery 5400 mAh

Rear Camera 64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP

Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9000 MT6983 Battery Type Li-Polymer

Quick Charging Yes, Fast

Removable No

Capacity 5400 mAh

USB Type-C Yes Camera Video Recording 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

Resolution 24 MP, Primary Camera

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Settings Exposure compensation

Autofocus Yes, Phase Detection autofocus

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Camera Setup Single

Image Resolution 9000 x 7000 Pixels

Flash Yes, LED Flash Display Display Type OLED

Pixel Density 390 ppi

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display

Screen Size 6.75 inches (17.15 cm) General Operating System Android v13

Brand iQOO

Launch Date December 13, 2023 (Unofficial) Multimedia Loudspeaker Yes

Audio Jack USB Type-C Network & Connectivity Wi-fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

Bluetooth Yes, v5.3

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

VoLTE Yes

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Performance Architecture 64 bit

Fabrication 4 nm

CPU Octa core (3.05 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.85 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510)

Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 9000 MT6983

RAM 8 GB

Graphics Mali-G710 MC10 Sensors Fingerprint Sensor Type Optical

Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Fingerprint Sensor Position On-screen Storage Expandable Memory No

Internal Memory 256 GB

