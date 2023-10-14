Iqoo Neo 9 Se Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

IQOO Neo 9 SE IQOO Neo 9 SE is a Android v13 phone, speculated price is Rs 26,990 in India with 64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus MT6983 Processor , 6000 mAh Battery and 12 GB RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹26,990 (speculated) Internal Memory 256 GB Display 6.85 inches (17.4 cm) Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus MT6983 Rear Camera 64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP Front Camera 32 MP Battery 6000 mAh Operating System Android v13 RAM 12 GB See full specifications

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Iqoo Neo 9 Se Full Specifications Key Specs Display 6.85 inches (17.4 cm)

Battery 6000 mAh

Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus MT6983

Front Camera 32 MP

Rear Camera 64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP Battery Quick Charging Yes, Fast

Capacity 6000 mAh

Type Li-Polymer

USB Type-C Yes

Removable No Camera Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Camera Setup Single

Settings Exposure compensation

Resolution 32 MP, Primary Camera

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Image Resolution 9000 x 7000 Pixels

Autofocus Yes

Video Recording 1920x1080 @ 30 fps Display Display Type AMOLED

Pixel Density 384 ppi

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Screen Size 6.85 inches (17.4 cm)

Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display General Operating System Android v13

Launch Date December 13, 2023 (Unofficial)

Brand iQOO Multimedia Loudspeaker Yes

Audio Jack 3.5 mm Network & Connectivity VoLTE Yes

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

Bluetooth Yes, v5.3

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging Performance Graphics Mali-G710 MC10

Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus MT6983

CPU Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.85 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510)

RAM 12 GB

Fabrication 4 nm

Architecture 64 bit Sensors Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Fingerprint Sensor Type Optical

Fingerprint Sensor Position On-screen Storage Expandable Memory No

Internal Memory 256 GB

