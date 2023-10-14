 Iqoo Neo 9 Se Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
IQOO Neo 9 SE

IQOO Neo 9 SE is a Android v13 phone, speculated price is Rs 26,990 in India with 64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus MT6983 Processor , 6000 mAh Battery and 12 GB RAM.
Last updated: 14 October 2023
This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

IQOO Neo 9 SE Price in India

The starting price for the IQOO Neo 9 SE in India is Rs. 26,990.  This is the IQOO Neo 9 SE base model with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.

The starting price for the IQOO Neo 9 SE in India is Rs. 26,990.  This is the IQOO Neo 9 SE base model with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.

IQOO Neo 9 SE

(12 GB RAM,256 GB Storage)
Rumoured

Iqoo Neo 9 Se Full Specifications

  • 6.85 inches (17.4 cm)
  • 6000 mAh
  • MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus MT6983
  • 32 MP
  • 64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP
Battery
  • Yes, Fast
  • 6000 mAh
  • Li-Polymer
  • Yes
  • No
Camera
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • Single
  • Exposure compensation
  • 32 MP, Primary Camera
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • 9000 x 7000 Pixels
  • Yes
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
Display
  • AMOLED
  • 384 ppi
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 6.85 inches (17.4 cm)
  • Yes with punch-hole display
General
  • Android v13
  • December 13, 2023 (Unofficial)
  • iQOO
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes, v5.3
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
Performance
  • Mali-G710 MC10
  • MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus MT6983
  • Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.85 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510)
  • 12 GB
  • 4 nm
  • 64 bit
Sensors
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
  • Yes
  • Optical
  • On-screen
Storage
  • No
  • 256 GB
    Iqoo Neo 9 Se