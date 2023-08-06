 Iqoo Z6 Lite 5g Price in India (06 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
IQOO Z6 Lite 5G

IQOO Z6 Lite 5G is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 17,999 in India with 50 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo) Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on IQOO Z6 Lite 5G from HT Tech. Buy IQOO Z6 Lite 5G now with free delivery.
Last updated: 06 August 2023
Key Specs
₹17,999
64 GB
6.58 inches (16.71 cm)
Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo)
50 MP + 2 MP
8 MP
5000 mAh
Android v12
4 GB
IQOO Z6 Lite 5G Price in India

IQOO Z6 Lite 5G price in India starts at Rs.17,999. The lowest price of IQOO Z6 Lite 5G is Rs.15,499 on amazon.in.

IQOO Z6 Lite 5G price in India starts at Rs.17,999. The lowest price of IQOO Z6 Lite 5G is Rs.15,499 on amazon.in.


Iqoo Z6 Lite 5g Full Specifications

Battery
  • 5000 mAh
  • 01h 46m 13s
  • Yes
  • Li-ion
  • Yes, Fast, 18W
  • No
Camera
  • F2
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • 8150 x 6150 Pixels
  • 8 MP f/2, Wide Angle, Primary Camera
  • Yes, Screen flash
  • Single
  • F1.8
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Yes
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
Design
  • 164 mm
  • 8.2 mm
  • Back: Plastic
  • Mystic Night, Stellar Green
  • 75.8 mm
  • 194 grams
Display
  • 90.61 %
  • 401 ppi
  • 20:9
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 1080 x 2408 pixels
  • Yes with punch-hole display
  • 120 Hz
  • 84.09 %
  • 6.58 inches (16.71 cm)
  • IPS LCD
General
  • Yes
  • iQOO
  • Z6 Lite 5G
  • Funtouch OS
  • September 14, 2022 (Official)
  • Android v12
  • 5G: Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes, v5.1
  • Head: 1.18 W/kg, Body: 0.66 W/kg
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) 5GHz
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • 5G Bands: TDD N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • Yes
  • 5G Bands: TDD N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
Performance
  • 6 nm
  • Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1
  • Adreno 619
  • 64 bit
  • 4 GB
  • LPDDR4X
  • 28.0 s
Smart TV Features
  • 50 MP + 2 MP
Special Features
  • Side
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
Storage
  • Yes, Up to 1 TB
  • 64 GB
  • UFS 2.2
  • Yes
    Iqoo Z6 Lite 5g