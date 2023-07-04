 Iqoo Z6 Pro 8gb Ram Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
IQOO Z6 Pro 8GB RAM

IQOO Z6 Pro 8GB RAM is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 24,999 in India with 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.4 GHz, Single core, Kryo 670 + 2.2 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 670 + 1.9 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 670) Processor , 4700 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on IQOO Z6 Pro 8GB RAM from HT Tech. Buy IQOO Z6 Pro 8GB RAM now with free delivery.
7
Score
Last updated: 04 July 2023
Key Specs
₹24,999
128 GB
6.44 inches (16.36 cm)
Octa core (2.4 GHz, Single core, Kryo 670 + 2.2 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 670 + 1.9 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 670)
64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
16 MP
4700 mAh
Android v12
8 GB
amazon
₹ 23,999 M.R.P. ₹27,990
IQOO Z6 Pro 8GB RAM Price in India

IQOO Z6 Pro 8GB RAM price in India starts at Rs.24,999. The lowest price of IQOO Z6 Pro 8GB RAM is Rs.21,499 on amazon.in.

IQOO Z6 Pro 8GB RAM price in India starts at Rs.24,999. The lowest price of IQOO Z6 Pro 8GB RAM is Rs.21,499 on amazon.in.


Iqoo Z6 Pro 8gb Ram Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 4700 mAh
  • 16 MP
  • 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
  • 6.44 inches (16.36 cm)
Battery
  • Yes
  • Li-ion
  • Yes, Flash, 66W: 50 % in 18 minutes
  • No
  • 4700 mAh
Camera
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Yes
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • F1.79
  • 9000 x 7000 Pixels
  • 16 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • F2.0
  • Single
  • Dual Video Recording
Design
  • Phantom Dusk, Legion Sky
  • 159.7 mm
  • Back: Plastic
  • 73.6 mm
  • 180 grams
  • 8.4 mm
Display
  • 1300 nits
  • 90 Hz
  • 20:9
  • 91.01 %
  • 85.19 %
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 409 ppi
  • Yes, HDR 10+
  • Yes with waterdrop notch
  • 1080 x 2404 pixels
  • 6.44 inches (16.36 cm)
  • Yes
  • AMOLED
General
  • Funtouch OS
  • May 5, 2022 (Official)
  • 5G: Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • Yes
  • iQOO
  • Z6 Pro 8GB RAM
  • Android v12
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • USB Type-C
Network & Connectivity
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Yes, v5.2
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ax) 5GHz
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • No
  • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 TDD N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Head: 1.15 W/kg, Body: 0.56 W/kg
  • Yes
Performance
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
  • 6 nm
  • Octa core (2.4 GHz, Single core, Kryo 670 + 2.2 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 670 + 1.9 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 670)
  • 20.0 s
  • Adreno 642L
  • LPDDR4X
  • 8 GB
  • 64 bit
Smart TV Features
  • 64MP + 8MP + 2MP
Special Features
  • On-screen
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
  • Optical
Storage
  • UFS 2.2
  • No
  • 128 GB
  • Yes
    Iqoo Z6 Pro 8gb Ram