Itel A05s 64gb - Price in India (July 2024), Full Specs, Comparison

This product is currently not available on Amazon

Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon

Itel A05s 64GB is a Android v13 phone, available price is Rs 6,092 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Unisoc SC9863A Processor , 4000 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Itel A05s 64GB from HT Tech. Buy Itel A05s 64GB now with free delivery.

Itel A05s 64GB Itel A05s 64GB is a Android v13 phone, available price is Rs 6,092 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Unisoc SC9863A Processor , 4000 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Itel A05s 64GB from HT Tech. Buy Itel A05s 64GB now with free delivery.

Itel A05s 64GB Variants & Price

The price for the Itel A05s 64GB in India is Rs. 6,092. This is the Itel A05s 64GB base model with 64 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Nebula Black, Meadow Green, Crystal Blue and Glorious Orange. The status of Itel A05s 64GB is Out of Stock. ...Read More Read Less

Here are few alternate options to check