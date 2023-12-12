 Itel A05s 64gb - Price in India (July 2024), Full Specs, Comparison
Release date : 12 Dec 2023

Itel A05s 64GB

Itel A05s 64GB is a Android v13 phone, available price is Rs 6,092 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Unisoc SC9863A Processor , 4000 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Itel A05s 64GB from HT Tech. Buy Itel A05s 64GB now with free delivery.
Nebula Black Meadow Green Crystal Blue Glorious Orange
64 GB
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon

Itel A05s 64GB Variants & Price

The price for the Itel A05s 64GB in India is Rs. 6,092.  This is the Itel A05s 64GB base model with 64 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Nebula Black, Meadow Green, Crystal Blue and Glorious Orange. The status of Itel A05s 64GB is Out of Stock. ...Read More

Key Specs

RAM

4 GB

Display

6.6 inches

Battery

4000 mAh

Rear Camera

5 MP

Itel A05s 64gb Latest Update

Itel A05s 64gb Full Specifications

SPEC SCORE 4/10
Scoring parameters:
6
Storage
4
Performance
6
Battery
2
Display
2
Camera

  • RAM

    4 GB

  • Battery

    4000 mAh

  • Processor

    Unisoc SC9863A

  • Front Camera

    5 MP

  • Display

    6.6 inches (16.76 cm)

  • Rear Camera

    5 MP

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Removable

    No

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • Standby time

    Up to 768 Hours(2G)

  • Capacity

    4000 mAh

  • Colours

    Nebula Black, Meadow Green, Crystal Blue, Glorious Orange

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Bezel-less display

    Yes with waterdrop notch

  • Resolution

    720x1612 px (HD+)

  • Screen Size

    6.6 inches (16.76 cm)

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Pixel Density

    267 ppi

  • Refresh Rate

    60 Hz

  • Flash

    No

  • Autofocus

    No

  • Brand

    Itel

  • Operating System

    Android v13

  • Custom UI

    Android Go

  • Launch Date

    December 12, 2023 (Official)

  • Resolution

    5 MP, Primary Camera

  • Video Recording

    1920x1080 @ 30 fps

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • OIS

    No

  • Camera Setup

    Single

  • Image Resolution

    2592 x 1944 Pixels

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • GPS

    Yes

  • SIM 2

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • NFC

    No

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • SIM 1

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • Graphics

    PowerVR GE8322

  • Chipset

    Unisoc SC9863A

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • CPU

    Octa core (1.6 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55 + 1.2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)

  • Fabrication

    28 nm

  • Other Sensors

    Accelerometer

  • Fingerprint Sensor Position

    Rear

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes

  • Internal Memory

    64 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 1 TB

    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

