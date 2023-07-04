 Itel A26 Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Home Phone Finder Itel Phones Itel A26

Itel A26

Itel A26 is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 5,999 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor , 3020 mAh Battery and 2 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Itel A26 from HT Tech. Buy Itel A26 now with free delivery.
3
Score
Last updated: 04 July 2023
Overview Specs Alternatives Videos FAQs
ItelA26_Display_5.7inches(14.48cm)
ItelA26_FrontCamera_2MP
ItelA26_Display_5.7inches(14.48cm)
ItelA26_FrontCamera_2MP"
Key Specs
₹5,999
32 GB
5.7 inches (14.48 cm)
Quad core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A53
5 MP
2 MP
3020 mAh
Android v10 (Q)
2 GB
See full specifications
Key Specs
₹5,999
32 GB
5.7 inches (14.48 cm)
5 MP
3020 mAh
Add to compare
See full specifications

Itel A26 Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 2 MP
  • 5.7 inches (14.48 cm)
  • 3020 mAh
  • 5 MP
Battery
  • 3020 mAh
  • Li-ion
  • No
  • Yes
Camera
  • Yes
  • 2 MP, Primary Camera
  • No
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Single
  • 2592 x 1944 Pixels
Design
  • 9.9 mm
  • Deep Blue, Gradation Green, Light Purple
  • 148 mm
  • 72.3 mm
Display
  • 19:9
  • Yes with waterdrop notch
  • IPS LCD
  • 720 x 1520 pixels
  • 75.41 %
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 5.7 inches (14.48 cm)
  • 82 %
  • 295 ppi
General
  • Android v10 (Q)
  • September 23, 2021 (Official)
  • Itel
  • A26
  • Android Go
  • No
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • No
Multimedia
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • No
  • Yes with A-GPS
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
Performance
  • Unisoc SC9832E
  • Mali-T820 MP1
  • 2 GB
  • Quad core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A53
Smart TV Features
  • 5 MP
Special Features
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
Storage
  • Yes, Up to 128 GB
  • 32 GB
Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Mobiles Videos

View all
Nothing Phone 2 features and specs
The Ultimate Tech Upgrade: The Nothing Phone 2: Features & Price
19 May 2023
Big upgrade for Samsung Galaxy S24 Series: All you need to know
Big upgrade for Samsung Galaxy S24 Series: All you need to know
01 May 2023
Best 5 feature-rich phones under 12000
5 best feature-rich phones under 12000: Samsung Galaxy F13, Realme C55, Motorola G32, more
22 Apr 2023
iPhone SE 4 the game changer
iPhone SE 4 the game changer; What are the NEW features?
22 Apr 2023
Vivo V27 Pro
Vivo V27 and V27 Pro launched in India
27 Mar 2023
Google Pixel 7a LEAKED: First Look at Design and Rumoured Specs!
Google Pixel 7a LEAKED: First Look at Design and Rumoured Specs!
16 Mar 2023
Know iPhone 14 Pro hidden features users must try.
iPhone 14 Pro tips and tricks: Hidden features you MUST try
24 Feb 2023
OPPO Find N2 Flip: The revolutionary smartphone is here
OPPO Find N2 Flip: The revolutionary smartphone is here
24 Feb 2023
Best Budget Smartphones with Great Design
Best Budget Smartphones with Great Design: Realme C30s, Poco C3, Moto G31, more
20 Feb 2023
Top 5 5G smartphones to buy
Top 5 5G smartphones to buy under Rs. 20000: Samsung Galaxy F23, Poco M4 Pro, Motorola G62, more
28 Jan 2023

Mobiles By Brand

Mobiles By Brand

Itel A26 FAQs

What is the price of the Itel A26 in India?

Itel A26 price in India at 5,899 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (5 MP), Front Camera (2 MP) ; Processor: Unisoc SC9832E; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 3020 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Itel A26?

How many colors are available in Itel A26?

What is the Itel A26 Battery Capacity?

Is Itel A26 Waterproof?

View More

TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

LATEST MOBILE PHONES

UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

Top Phones

Latest Phones

Popular Phones

Upcoming Phones

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    Itel A26