 Itel A27 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Itel A27

    Itel A27

    Itel A27 is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 5,999 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 4000 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Itel A27 from HT Tech. Buy Itel A27 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    4
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P37190/heroimage/149449-v1-itel-a27-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P37190/images/Design/149449-v1-itel-a27-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P37190/images/Design/149449-v1-itel-a27-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P37190/images/Design/149449-v1-itel-a27-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P37190/images/Design/149449-v1-itel-a27-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹5,999
    32 GB
    5.45 inches (13.84 cm)
    Quad core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A53
    5 MP
    2 MP
    4000 mAh
    Android v11
    Itel A27 Price in India

    Itel A27 price in India starts at Rs.5,999. The lowest price of Itel A27 is Rs.4,990 on amazon.in.

    Itel A27 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 4000 mAh
    • 5 MP
    • 5.45 inches (13.84 cm)
    • 2 MP
    Battery
    • 4000 mAh
    • No
    • Li-ion
    • No
    Camera
    • 2 MP, Primary Camera
    • High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 2592 x 1944 Pixels
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Digital Zoom
    • Single
    • F2.0
    Design
    • Crystal Blue, Deep Grey, Silver Purple
    Display
    • 197 ppi
    • Yes
    • 480 x 960 pixels
    • 5.45 inches (13.84 cm)
    • IPS LCD
    • 18:9
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    General
    • A27
    • February 15, 2022 (Official)
    • Yes
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v11
    • Android Go
    • Itel
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • No
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual VoLTE
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    Performance
    • Quad core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A53
    • 2 GB
    • Mali-T820 MP1
    • Unisoc SC9832E
    Smart TV Features
    • 5 MP
    Special Features
    • Accelerometer
    • Rear
    Storage
    • 32 GB
    • Yes, Up to 128 GB
    Itel A27