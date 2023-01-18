Itel A27 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Itel A27 Itel A27 is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 5,999 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 4000 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Itel A27 from HT Tech. Buy Itel A27 now with free delivery.