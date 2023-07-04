Itel A49 Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Itel A49 Itel A49 is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 6,499 in India with 5 MP + 0.3 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor , 4000 mAh Battery and 2 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Itel A49 from HT Tech. Buy Itel A49 now with free delivery.