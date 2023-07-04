 Itel A49 Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Itel A49

Itel A49 is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 6,499 in India with 5 MP + 0.3 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor , 4000 mAh Battery and 2 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Itel A49 from HT Tech. Buy Itel A49 now with free delivery.
4
Score
Last updated: 04 July 2023
Key Specs
₹6,499
32 GB
6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
Quad core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A53
5 MP + 0.3 MP
5 MP
4000 mAh
Android v11
2 GB
Itel A49 Price in India

Itel A49 price in India starts at Rs.6,499. The lowest price of Itel A49 is Rs.5,699 on amazon.in.

Itel A49 Full Specifications

Battery
  • No
  • Up to 28 Hours(4G) / Up to 28.8 Hours(3G) / Up to 52 Hours(2G)
  • Up to 28 Hours(4G) / Up to 28.8 Hours(3G) / Up to 52 Hours(2G)
  • 4000 mAh
  • Li-Polymer
Camera
  • High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • Digital Zoom
  • Single
  • 5 MP, Primary Camera
  • 2592 x 1944 Pixels
Design
  • Crystal Purple, Dome Blue, Sky Cyan
Display
  • 400 nits
  • 720 x 1600 pixels
  • 20:9
  • IPS LCD
  • 6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
  • 90 %
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 266 ppi
  • Yes with waterdrop notch
General
  • March 15, 2022 (Official)
  • Android v11
  • Android Go
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • A49
  • Itel
  • Yes
Multimedia
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • No
  • Yes with A-GPS
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
Performance
  • Unisoc SC9832E
  • 28 nm
  • Mali-T820 MP1
  • Quad core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A53
  • 2 GB
Smart TV Features
  • 5 MP + 0.3 MP
Special Features
  • Rear
  • Accelerometer
Storage
  • 32 GB
  • Yes, Up to 128 GB
    Itel A49