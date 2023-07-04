Itel A49 Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Itel A49 (6.6'' HD+IPS Waterdrop Display| 32GB+2GB Memory |Dual Security
Itel A49 (6.6'' HD+IPS Waterdrop Display| 32GB+2GB Memory |Dual Security(Fingerprint+Face Unlock) |4000mAh Powerful Battery|Crystal Purple
₹5,699
₹6,799
Buy Now
Itel A49 price in India starts at Rs.6,499. The lowest price of Itel A49 is Rs.5,699 on amazon.in.
Itel A49 price in India starts at Rs.6,499. The lowest price of Itel A49 is Rs.5,699 on amazon.in.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.