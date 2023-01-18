 Itel A62 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Itel A62

    Itel A62 is a Android v8.1 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 7,999 in India with 13 MP + 0.3 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 3000 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Itel A62 from HT Tech. Buy Itel A62 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹7,999
    16 GB
    5.65 inches (14.35 cm)
    Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53
    13 MP + 0.3 MP
    5 MP
    3000 mAh
    Android v8.1 (Oreo)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹7,999
    16 GB
    5.65 inches (14.35 cm)
    13 MP + 0.3 MP
    3000 mAh
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Itel A62 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5.65 inches (14.35 cm)
    • 5 MP
    • 13 MP + 0.3 MP
    • 3000 mAh
    Battery
    • No
    • Up to 12 Hours(4G) / Up to 16 Hours(3G) / Up to 20 Hours(2G)
    • Li-Polymer
    • Up to 12 Hours(4G) / Up to 16 Hours(3G) / Up to 20 Hours(2G)
    • 3000 mAh
    Camera
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • Yes
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Single
    • Exposure compensation
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 5 MP, Primary Camera
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection
    Design
    • 8.1 mm
    • 72 mm
    • Black, Champagne, Bordeaux Red
    • 152.3 mm
    Display
    • IPS LCD
    • Yes, , Multi-touch
    • 285 ppi
    • 75.13 %
    • 18:9
    • Yes
    • 5.65 inches (14.35 cm)
    • 720 x 1440 pixels
    General
    • Yes
    • Itel
    • September 17, 2018 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • A62
    • Android v8.1 (Oreo)
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, v4.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Micro
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB
    • Mobile Hotspot
    Performance
    • MediaTek MT6739
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53
    • 2 GB
    • PowerVR GE8100
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP + 0.3 MP
    Special Features
    • Rear
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Up to 9 GB
    • Yes, Up to 128 GB
    • Yes
    • 16 GB
    Itel A62