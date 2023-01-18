 Jivi Prime P444 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Jivi Prime P444

    Jivi Prime P444 is a Android v7.0 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 5,999 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz Processor, 2400 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Jivi Prime P444 from HT Tech. Buy Jivi Prime P444 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹5,999
    8 GB
    5 inches (12.7 cm)
    Quad core, 1.3 GHz
    8 MP
    5 MP
    2400 mAh
    Android v7.0 (Nougat)
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Jivi Prime P444 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 2400 mAh
    • 5 MP
    • 8 MP
    Battery
    • Up to 6 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 6 Hours(2G)
    • Li-Polymer
    • 2400 mAh
    • No
    Camera
    • 1280x720 @ 12 fps
    • Single
    • No
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • 5 MP, Primary Camera
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • No
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    Design
    • 139.5 mm
    • 135 grams
    • 9.2 mm
    • 72 mm
    • Gold, Grey
    Display
    • 5 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 480 x 854 pixels
    • TFT
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 196 ppi
    • 68.46 %
    General
    • No
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Prime 444
    • November 6, 2017 (Official)
    • Yes
    • Android v7.0 (Nougat)
    • Jivi
    Multimedia
    • Yes, Recording option
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes, Recording option
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, v4.0
    • No
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1700 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • microUSB 2.0
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Micro
    Performance
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz
    • Spreadtrum SC9832A
    • 1 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Rear
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 64 GB
    • 8 GB
    • Yes
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Jivi Prime P444 FAQs

    What is the price of the Jivi Prime P444 in India?

    Jivi Prime P444 price in India at 5,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: Spreadtrum SC9832A; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 2400 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Jivi Prime P444?

    How many colors are available in Jivi Prime P444?

    What is the Jivi Prime P444 Battery Capacity?

    Is Jivi Prime P444 Waterproof?

    View More

    Jivi Prime P444