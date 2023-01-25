 Karbonn Aura Power Price in India (25, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Microsoft down! MS Teams, Outlook, Azure and Microsoft 365 not responding
    Microsoft
    5 ChatGPT alternatives that you can try - ChatSonic, DeepL Write, YouChat and more
    ChatGPT alternatives
    Shush! Instagram now lets your friend mute you if you send too many Reels, texts
    Instagram
    On Shark Tank, first-of-its-kind Rs. 15000 Primebook laptop by IITians gets Rs. 75 lakh offer
    Primebook
    ChatGPT fear forcing Google into AI? May launch 20 products in 2023
    Google AI

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Karbonn Phones Karbonn Aura Power

    Karbonn Aura Power

    Karbonn Aura Power is a Android v5.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 5,695 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1 GHz Processor, 4000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Karbonn Aura Power from HT Tech. Buy Karbonn Aura Power now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    3
    Score
    Last updated: 25 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P32574/heroimage/127523-v3-karbonn-aura-power-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P32574/images/Design/127523-v3-karbonn-aura-power-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P32574/images/Design/127523-v3-karbonn-aura-power-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P32574/images/Design/127523-v3-karbonn-aura-power-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹5,695
    8 GB
    5 inches (12.7 cm)
    Quad core, 1 GHz
    8 MP
    5 MP
    4000 mAh
    Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹5,695
    8 GB
    5 inches (12.7 cm)
    8 MP
    4000 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    amazon
    ₹ 5,750
    Buy Now

    Karbonn Aura Power Price in India

    Karbonn Aura Power price in India starts at Rs.5,695. The lowest price of Karbonn Aura Power is Rs.5,750 on amazon.in.

    Karbonn Aura Power price in India starts at Rs.5,695. The lowest price of Karbonn Aura Power is Rs.5,750 on amazon.in.

    Karbonn Aura Power Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5 MP
    • 5 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 8 MP
    • 4000 mAh
    Battery
    • Up to 17 Hours(2G)
    • Li-Polymer
    • Up to 17 Hours(2G)
    • 4000 mAh
    • No
    • No
    Camera
    • Single
    • Digital Zoom Face detection Smile detection Touch to focus
    • High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 5 MP, Primary Camera
    • Exposure compensation
    • Yes
    • 3264 x 2488 Pixels
    • No
    Design
    • 175.5 grams
    • 141 mm
    • 10 mm
    • 71.2 mm
    • Black, Champagne
    Display
    • 480 x 854 pixels
    • 5 inches (12.7 cm)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 196 ppi
    • TFT
    • 68.49 %
    General
    • Aura Power
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • No
    • May 24, 2018 (Official)
    • Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
    • No
    • Karbonn
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • No
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB
    • Yes
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    Performance
    • Quad core, 1 GHz
    • 1 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • 8 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Karbonn Aura Power FAQs

    How many megapixels Camera is in Karbonn Aura Power?

    Karbonn Aura Power Front camera has 5 MP megapixels and the Rear camera has 8 MP megapixels.

    What is the Karbonn Aura Power Battery Capacity?

    Is Karbonn Aura Power Waterproof?

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Karbonn Aura Power