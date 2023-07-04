Karbonn K9 Kavach 4g 16gb Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G 16GB Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G 16GB is a Android v7.0 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 5,499 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.25 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor , 2300 mAh Battery and 2 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G 16GB from HT Tech. Buy Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G 16GB now with free delivery.