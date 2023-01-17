 Karbonn Titanium Jumbo 2 Price in India (17, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone
    Dell XPS 13 9315 2-in-1 review: Best convertible laptop to buy
    Dell XPS 13 9315 2-in-1
    Elon Musk’s Tesla hype machine breaks down
    Elon Musk
    Explainer-Why U.S flights were grounded by a FAA system outage
    US flights

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Karbonn Phones Karbonn Titanium Jumbo 2

    Karbonn Titanium Jumbo 2

    Karbonn Titanium Jumbo 2 is a Android v7.0 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 7,200 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 4000 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Karbonn Titanium Jumbo 2 from HT Tech. Buy Karbonn Titanium Jumbo 2 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    3
    Score
    Last updated: 17 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P31963/heroimage/123493-v1-karbonn-titanium-jumbo-2-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P31963/images/Design/123493-v1-karbonn-titanium-jumbo-2-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P31963/images/Design/123493-v1-karbonn-titanium-jumbo-2-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P31963/images/Design/123493-v1-karbonn-titanium-jumbo-2-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹7,200
    16 GB
    5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53
    13 MP
    8 MP
    4000 mAh
    Android v7.0 (Nougat)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹7,200
    16 GB
    5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    13 MP
    4000 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    amazon
    ₹ 6,999 M.R.P. ₹8,490
    Buy Now

    Karbonn Titanium Jumbo 2 Price in India

    Karbonn Titanium Jumbo 2 price in India starts at Rs.7,200. The lowest price of Karbonn Titanium Jumbo 2 is Rs.5,986 on amazon.in.

    Karbonn Titanium Jumbo 2 price in India starts at Rs.7,200. The lowest price of Karbonn Titanium Jumbo 2 is Rs.5,986 on amazon.in.

    Karbonn Titanium Jumbo 2 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 4000 mAh
    • 13 MP
    • 8 MP
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    Battery
    • Up to 16 Hours(2G)
    • 4000 mAh
    • No
    • Up to 400 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 400 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 16 Hours(2G)
    • No
    • Li-Polymer
    Camera
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 8 MP, Primary Camera
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Yes
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • F2.0
    • Single
    Design
    • 170 grams
    • 8.4 mm
    • Black, Gold, Champagne, Coffee
    • 77.2 mm
    • 154 mm
    Display
    • 16:9
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • 69.98 %
    • 267 ppi
    • IPS LCD
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    General
    • Titanium Jumbo 2
    • Yes
    • Android v7.0 (Nougat)
    • Karbonn
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • December 11, 2017 (Official)
    • No
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • No
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, v4.0
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Head: 1.069 W/kg, Body: 1.069 W/kg
    Performance
    • Mali-T720 MP1
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53
    • 2 GB
    • MediaTek MT6737M
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    • Rear
    Storage
    • Yes
    • Yes, Up to 64 GB
    • 16 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Karbonn Titanium Jumbo 2 FAQs

    What is the price of the Karbonn Titanium Jumbo 2 in India?

    Karbonn Titanium Jumbo 2 price in India at 8,226 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6737M; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 4000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Karbonn Titanium Jumbo 2?

    How many colors are available in Karbonn Titanium Jumbo 2?

    How long does the Karbonn Titanium Jumbo 2 last?

    What is the Karbonn Titanium Jumbo 2 Battery Capacity?

    Is Karbonn Titanium Jumbo 2 Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Karbonn Titanium Jumbo 2