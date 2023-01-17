Karbonn Titanium Jumbo 2 Price in India (17, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Karbonn Titanium Jumbo 2 Karbonn Titanium Jumbo 2 is a Android v7.0 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 7,200 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 4000 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Karbonn Titanium Jumbo 2 from HT Tech. Buy Karbonn Titanium Jumbo 2 now with free delivery.