Karbonn Titanium Mach Five Price in India (08 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Karbonn Titanium Mach Five Karbonn Titanium Mach Five is a Android v5.0 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 5,999 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor , 2200 mAh Battery and 2 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Karbonn Titanium Mach Five from HT Tech. Buy Karbonn Titanium Mach Five now with free delivery.