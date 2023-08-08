 Karbonn Titanium Mach Five Price in India (08 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Karbonn Titanium Mach Five

Karbonn Titanium Mach Five is a Android v5.0 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 5,999 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor , 2200 mAh Battery and 2 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Karbonn Titanium Mach Five from HT Tech. Buy Karbonn Titanium Mach Five now with free delivery.
Last updated: 08 August 2023
Key Specs
₹5,999
16 GB
5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
8 MP
5 MP
2200 mAh
Android v5.0 (Lollipop)
2 GB
Karbonn mobiles price in India starts from Rs.399. HT Tech has 318 Karbonn mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

Karbonn Titanium Mach Five Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 5 MP
  • 8 MP
  • 2200 mAh
  • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
Battery
  • 2200 mAh
  • Li-ion
Camera
  • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Digital image stabilization Face detection Touch to focus
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • 5 MP, Primary Camera
  • Exposure compensation
  • Yes
  • CMOS image sensor
  • Single
Design
  • 142.8 mm
  • White, Champagne
  • 72.6 mm
  • 8.8 mm
  • 157 grams
Display
  • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
  • 294 ppi
  • IPS LCD
  • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 66.32 %
General
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Not Available,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • August 5, 2015 (Official)
  • Karbonn
  • Titanium MachFive
  • Android v5.0 (Lollipop)
  • No
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes with A-GPS
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • microUSB 2.0
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • Yes, v4.0
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
Performance
  • Mali-400 MP2
  • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
  • MediaTek MT6582
  • 2 GB
Smart TV Features
  • 8 MP
Special Features
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
Storage
  • 16 GB
  • Yes, Up to 32 GB
Karbonn Titanium Mach Five FAQs

What is the price of the Karbonn Titanium Mach Five in India?

Karbonn Titanium Mach Five price in India at 3,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6582; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 2200 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Karbonn Titanium Mach Five?

How many colors are available in Karbonn Titanium Mach Five?

What is the Karbonn Titanium Mach Five Battery Capacity?

Is Karbonn Titanium Mach Five Waterproof?

    Karbonn Titanium Mach Five