Karbonn Titanium S9 Lite Price in India (05 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Karbonn Titanium S9 Lite Karbonn Titanium S9 Lite is a Android v4.2 (Jelly Bean) phone, available price is Rs 4,049 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz Processor , 2100 mAh Battery and 512 MB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Karbonn Titanium S9 Lite from HT Tech. Buy Karbonn Titanium S9 Lite now with free delivery.