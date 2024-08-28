Asus TUF Gaming A14, ProArt PX13, ROG Zephyrus G16, and Zenbook S16 series laptops launched in India- All details

Asus has launched a range of new laptops in India, featuring AMD's Zen 5 'Strix Point' Ryzen APUs and AI capabilities. The new lineup includes models from the ROG Zephyrus, TUF Gaming, ProArt, and Zenbook series, catering to a range of users including general consumers, creators, and gamers. All these laptops come with Windows 11 pre-installed and OLED displays, and they are equipped with either Nvidia GeForce or AMD Radeon GPUs. Additionally, three of the new models meet the MIL-STD 810H durability standards.

Asus ProArt PX13 Features

The Asus ProArt PX13 features a Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU, and AMD Radeon 890M graphics. It includes 24GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB of NVMe SSD storage. The laptop has a 13.3-inch 3K display and supports Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4. Connectivity options include a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A port, two USB 4 Type-C ports, and an HDMI 2.1 port. It also includes a full-HD infrared camera and a four-cell 73Wh battery with 200W charging support. The ProArt PX13 has a MIL-STD 810H durability rating.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 and TUF Gaming A14 Details

Both the ROG Zephyrus G16 and TUF Gaming A14 are powered by the Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor and offer up to 32GB of LPDDR5X memory. They come with GeForce RTX 4060 GPUs, with the Zephyrus G16 also available with a GeForce RTX 4070 GPU. The ROG Zephyrus G16 features a 16-inch 2.5K OLED display with a 240Hz refresh rate, while the TUF Gaming A14 has a 14-inch IPS display with a 165Hz refresh rate. Both models support Nvidia G-Sync and offer similar connectivity options, including USB 4 Type-C, USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, HDMI 2.1, an SD card reader, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The Zephyrus G16 comes with a 90Wh battery and a keyboard with single-zone RGB backlighting, while the TUF Gaming A14 has a 73Wh battery and a chiclet keyboard with white backlighting.

Asus Zenbook S16 and S14 Specifications

The Zenbook S16 and S14 models feature the Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 APU and AMD Radeon 890M graphics. They offer up to 32GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of NVMe SSD storage. The Zenbook S 16 has a 16-inch 3K OLED screen, while the Zenbook S14 features a 14-inch 3K OLED display. Both models support a 120Hz refresh rate. The Zenbook S16 is equipped with a 78Wh battery and various connectivity options including a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A port, two USB 4 Type-C ports, an HDMI 2.1 port, a MicroSD card slot, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The Zenbook S14 comes with a 75Wh battery and includes a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C port, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, a USB 4 Type-C port, an HDMI 2.1 port, a 3.5mm audio port, and a MicroSD card reader.

Pricing and Availability

The newly launched Asus laptops are available through various online and offline channels, including the company's e-shop, Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, and other major retail stores across India. Pricing details for the Asus ROG Zephyrus G16, TUF Gaming A14, ProArt PX13, Zenbook S 16, and Zenbook S 14 can be found in the table below.