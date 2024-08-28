 Asus TUF Gaming A14, ProArt PX13, ROG Zephyrus G16, and Zenbook S16 series laptops launched in India- All details | Laptops-pc News
Asus TUF Gaming A14, ProArt PX13, ROG Zephyrus G16, and Zenbook S16 series laptops launched in India- All details

Asus has introduced new laptops in India, featuring AMD Zen 5 processors and AI technology. The lineup includes models from the ROG Zephyrus, TUF Gaming, ProArt, and Zenbook series.

Aug 28 2024
Asus TUF Gaming A14, ProArt PX13, ROG Zephyrus G16, and Zenbook S16 series laptops launched in India- All details
Asus has launched new laptop lineups in India featuring AMD’s latest Ryzen APUs and AI technology. (ASUS)

Asus has launched a range of new laptops in India, featuring AMD's Zen 5 'Strix Point' Ryzen APUs and AI capabilities. The new lineup includes models from the ROG Zephyrus, TUF Gaming, ProArt, and Zenbook series, catering to a range of users including general consumers, creators, and gamers. All these laptops come with Windows 11 pre-installed and OLED displays, and they are equipped with either Nvidia GeForce or AMD Radeon GPUs. Additionally, three of the new models meet the MIL-STD 810H durability standards.

Asus ProArt PX13 Features

The Asus ProArt PX13 features a Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU, and AMD Radeon 890M graphics. It includes 24GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB of NVMe SSD storage. The laptop has a 13.3-inch 3K display and supports Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4. Connectivity options include a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A port, two USB 4 Type-C ports, and an HDMI 2.1 port. It also includes a full-HD infrared camera and a four-cell 73Wh battery with 200W charging support. The ProArt PX13 has a MIL-STD 810H durability rating.

Also read: Apple MacBook Pro, iMac with M4 chipset could get 16GB RAM as standard in base models, replacing 8GB: Report

Not sure which
laptop to buy?

Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 and TUF Gaming A14 Details

Both the ROG Zephyrus G16 and TUF Gaming A14 are powered by the Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor and offer up to 32GB of LPDDR5X memory. They come with GeForce RTX 4060 GPUs, with the Zephyrus G16 also available with a GeForce RTX 4070 GPU. The ROG Zephyrus G16 features a 16-inch 2.5K OLED display with a 240Hz refresh rate, while the TUF Gaming A14 has a 14-inch IPS display with a 165Hz refresh rate. Both models support Nvidia G-Sync and offer similar connectivity options, including USB 4 Type-C, USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, HDMI 2.1, an SD card reader, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The Zephyrus G16 comes with a 90Wh battery and a keyboard with single-zone RGB backlighting, while the TUF Gaming A14 has a 73Wh battery and a chiclet keyboard with white backlighting.

Also read: Google to pre-load ‘Essentials' on these Windows PCs: Can you uninstall them?

Asus Zenbook S16 and S14 Specifications

The Zenbook S16 and S14 models feature the Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 APU and AMD Radeon 890M graphics. They offer up to 32GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of NVMe SSD storage. The Zenbook S 16 has a 16-inch 3K OLED screen, while the Zenbook S14 features a 14-inch 3K OLED display. Both models support a 120Hz refresh rate. The Zenbook S16 is equipped with a 78Wh battery and various connectivity options including a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A port, two USB 4 Type-C ports, an HDMI 2.1 port, a MicroSD card slot, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The Zenbook S14 comes with a 75Wh battery and includes a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C port, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, a USB 4 Type-C port, an HDMI 2.1 port, a 3.5mm audio port, and a MicroSD card reader.

Also read: Snapdragon X Elite powered laptops could be Windows' answer to Apple Silicon with multi-day battery life

Pricing and Availability

The newly launched Asus laptops are available through various online and offline channels, including the company's e-shop, Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, and other major retail stores across India. Pricing details for the Asus ROG Zephyrus G16, TUF Gaming A14, ProArt PX13, Zenbook S 16, and Zenbook S 14 can be found in the table below.

Model NameAvailabilityStarting Price

ProArt PX13

HN7306WU-LX001WS

Asus store/Croma/ Eshop/Flipkart/AmazonRs. 179990

Zephyrus G16

GA605WI-QR067WS

Asus store/ Eshop/Flipkart/AmazonRs. 249990

Zephyrus G16

GA605WV-QP078WS

Asus store/ Eshop/Flipkart/AmazonRs. 194990

TUF Gaming A14

FA401WV-RG037WS

Asus store/ Eshop/Flipkart/Amazon

Asus store/LFR/ Eshop/Flipkart/Amazon

Rs. 169990

Zenbook S 16 OLED

UM5606WA-RJ310WS

Eshop/Flipkart/AmazonRs. 149,990

Vivobook S 14 OLED

M5406WA-PP962WS

Asus store/LFR/ Eshop/Flipkart/Amazon

 

Rs. 124,990

Vivobook S 14 OLED

M5406WA-PP961WS

Asus store/ Eshop/Flipkart/AmazonRs. 124,990

