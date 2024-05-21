 Asus Vivobook S-series laptops with Intel Core Ultra processors launched at ₹96,990: Check features | Laptops-pc News
Asus Vivobook S-series laptops with Intel Core Ultra processors launched at 96,990: Check features

Asus unveiled new Vivobook S14, S15 and S16 laptops with Intel Core Ultra processors and a dedicated Copilot key, check details.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
May 21 2024, 13:08 IST
Asus Vivobook S-series laptops with Intel Core Ultra processors launched
Asus Vivobook S-series laptops with Intel Core Ultra processors launched
Know about the newly launched Asus Vivobook S14, S15 and S16 laptops. (Asus)

Asus launched the new Vivobook S-series OLED laptops in India that include three models: S14, S15, and S16. The laptops come with a sleek and minimalist design and are powered by the latest Intel Core Ultra processors and AI Boost NPU to support AI features and Microsoft's copilot features. All three Vivobook S-series laptops offer some advanced specifications and the company claims that the laptops have the ability to transform your laptop experience. Know more about Asus Vivobook S15, S14, and S16.

Asus Vivobook S14 OLED specs

The Asus VivoBook S14 features a 14-inch 3K OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 600nits peak brightness. It offers an 87 percent screen-to-body ratio and 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut. The Vivobook S14 is one of the slimmest laptops in the industry with a 1.39 CM body and 1.3 kilograms of weight. It is powered by an Intel Core Ultra series processor paired with built-in Intel Arc graphics and AI Boost NPU. The Vivobook S14 comes with a dedicated Copilot key for users to explore AI features. It offers ASUS IceCool thermal technology to maintain the heat and is backed by a 75WHrs battery which supports a 90W charging adapter.

Asus Vivobook S15 OLED specs

The Asus Vivobook S15 sports a 16-inch ASUS Lumina 3K OLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and 600nits peak brightness. It weighs only 1.5 kilograms, making it the slimmest Asus laptop. The Vivobook S15 is also powered by an Intel Core Ultra series processor coupled with AI Boost NPU and Intel Arc graphics. It also comes with a dedicated Copilot key, an RGB keyboard and an enlarged touchpad. The laptop is backed with a 75 Wh high-capacity battery which claims to offer up to 16 hours of battery life.

Asus Vivobook S16 OLED specs

The Asus Vivobook S16 specs are similar to the Vivobook S15 and Vivobook S14 in terms of performance, battery life and AI boost NPU. However, the Vivobook S16 has a larger16-inch display. It offers 16GB LPDDR5X onboard RAM and up to 1TB internal storage.

Asus Vivobook S-series price

Asus Vivobook S15 comes at a starting price of Rs.96990 and the Vivobook S16 has a starting price of Rs. 102990.

First Published Date: 21 May, 13:08 IST
