MSI unveils new laptops with NVIDIA RTX 50-series graphics and AI features at CES 2025

MSI has revealed its latest range of laptops at CES 2025, featuring the new NVIDIA RTX 50-series graphics cards. The update extends beyond hardware, introducing design enhancements and a focus on AI-driven features.

The company has also expanded its processor offerings, adding more AMD options alongside its usual Intel selection. The new lineup prominently includes 18-inch laptops, catering to gamers who seek larger screens for a more immersive experience.

A highlight of MSI's refreshed collection is the Titan 18 HX AI, designed for users seeking top-tier performance. It comes with an 18-inch Mini LED display offering a 3840 x 2400 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Powered by the Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX CPU, it features options for the high-end RTX 5080 or 5090 laptop graphics cards. The Titan 18 HX AI supports up to 96GB of DDR5 RAM and includes both Gen5 and Gen4 NVMe M.2 SSD slots, ensuring fast data speeds and cooling for the Gen5 slot. Despite its weight of 7.94 pounds, it includes a 99.9Wh battery, the largest allowed for air travel, and offers multiple ports. This model starts at around $5,000, aimed at gamers looking for exceptional performance.

MSI Stealth Series

The MSI Stealth series caters to those who prioritize portability without sacrificing power. Available in 16-inch and 18-inch versions, these laptops are equipped with the latest RTX 50-series GPUs and offer screen options from 4K at 120Hz to QHD at 240Hz, providing flexibility for different gaming setups.

Vector and Raider Series

The Vector series, available in 18-inch, 17-inch, and 16-inch configurations, targets gamers who want both performance and sleek design. With up to 240Hz IPS displays and RTX 5070 Ti or 5080 GPUs, these models combine power with Thunderbolt 4 connectivity. Meanwhile, the Raider 18 HX AI offers many of the Titan's premium features at a lower price point, featuring Intel and AMD CPU options and MSI's signature RGB lighting.

Crosshair, Pulse, and Cyborg Series

For budget-conscious gamers, the Crosshair series offers an affordable 18-inch option with the new RTX 50-series graphics. The Pulse series also updates its lineup with these GPUs. Additionally, MSI brings back the Cyborg series, featuring transparent design elements and the latest performance specs.

AI Chatbot Integration

MSI has introduced a new AI chatbot across its laptops, aiming to improve user experience by streamlining computer settings management. This addition highlights MSI's commitment to leveraging AI in enhancing gaming and computing experiences.