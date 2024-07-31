 Qualcomm announces Snapdragon X Elite, X Plus-powered Copilot+ PCs in India- All details | Laptops-pc News
Home Laptops PC Laptops PC News Qualcomm announces Snapdragon X Elite, X Plus-powered Copilot+ PCs in India- All details

Qualcomm announces Snapdragon X Elite, X Plus-powered Copilot+ PCs in India- All details

Qualcomm partnered with several PC OEM companies to launch Copilot+ PCs in India powered by Snapdragon X Elite and X Plus chipset.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Jul 31 2024, 08:04 IST
Qualcomm announces Snapdragon X Elite, X Plus-powered Copilot+ PCs in India- All details
Snapdragon X Elite and X Plus powered Copilot+ PCs in India unveiled, check details. (Aishwarya Panda/ HT Tech)

Qualcomm Technologies hosted the Snapdragon for India event on July 30 to make some major announcements in the space of artificial intelligence (AI) and 5G connectivity. Not only did the company launch a new 5 G-enabled chipset at an affordable price, it also announced the Snapdragon X Elite and X Plus processor to power the new Copilot+ PCs in India. Several OEM partners joined the event to showcase their new AI PCs with new and powerful chipsets. Know more about Snapdragon X Elite and X Plus processors. 

Also read: Snapdragon for India event: Qualcomm unveils Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 chipset with Gigabit 5G connectivity

You may be interested in

LaptopsTablets
Acer Aspire 3 A315 24 NX KDESI 004 Laptop
  • Silver
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 512 GB SSD
₹31,700
Check details
Acer Swift Go SFG14 41 NX KG3SI 002 Laptop
  • Pure Silver
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 512 GB SSD
₹54,990
Check details
Acer Aspire 5 A515 57G Laptop Core I5 12th Gen 16 GB 512 GB SSD Windows 11 UN K9TSI 002
  • Gray
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB SSD
₹54,499
Check details
Asus VivoBook 15 X515JA BQ322WS Laptop
  • Transparent Silver
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 512 GB SSD
₹32,990
Check details

Snapdragon X Elite and X Plus performance 

Several leading PC OEM companies such as Asus, Lenovo, HP, Dell, Microsoft, and others showcased their new Copilot+PCs powered by the new Snapdragon X series chipset. The processor enables users to experience the new-age AI capabilities running on-device instead of cloud computing. With the Copilot Plus and Snapdragon X series chipset, users can take advantage of AI features such as live captions, Microsoft recall (to be rolled out soon), Procreate, and much more. 

Not sure which
laptop to buy?

Also read: Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset for upcoming flagship phones likely to debut at Qualcomm's summit- Here's what we know

The Snapdragon X Elite is built on a 4nm System-on-a-Chip architecture with a 12-core Qualcomm Oryon CPU, Qualcomm Adreno GPU, and Qualcomm Hexagon NPU with 45 TOPS for fast AI processing.  Kedar Kondap, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Compute and Gaming of Qualcomm Technologies said, “Snapdragon X Series-powered Copilot+ PCs are the ideal platforms for unlocking the full potential of next-gen AI apps for PCs. We are excited to bring this innovation to a young nation like India with millions of users wanting to enhance their productivity and support their creativity.”

Also read: Intel lunar lake CPUs make big AI promise- Here's how it will challenge Qualcomm, Apple

On the other hand, the Snapdragon X Plus chipset is also built with a similar architecture. The chipset has the ability to run generative AI at 30 tokens per second. Furthermore, it also promises all-day battery life, on-device AI processing, and much more powerful features. Several PC OEM partners also took the stage to showcase their new devices and AI features they could support. 

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 31 Jul, 08:03 IST
Trending: asus tianxuan air 2024 gaming laptop with nvidia g sync support launched: check features, price, availability and more fit at 40: steve jobs' revolutionary apple mac in numbers how to stop microsoft teams from using too much ram on your pc microsoft windows 11 beta: what is the red pill on the taskbar? here’s what has changed hp elitebook ultra, omnibook x copilot plus ai laptops launched in india: check features, specs, price and more amazon prime day 2024 pre-sale offers: grab huge discounts on laptops from apple, lenovo, hp and others meet the msi creator 15, the laptop with the world's largest battery microsoft finally adds its classic paint application to the microsoft store microsoft fixes defender bug that creates thousands of files on your hard drive intel reportedly ‘crafted’ 11-gen processor benchmarks to make apple m1 look weak
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

anime_1

How to turn selfies into 3D art: Tencent Yuanbao's '3D avatar dream factory
How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide

How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide
Want to port mobile number from Jio to BSNL? This guide will walk you through the process. (Representative image)

How to port your SIM from Jio, Airtel or Vi to BSNL: A step-by-step guide
How to record screen on Mac

How to record screen on Mac: Native Apple tools and third party options explained
How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad

How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad - All details

Editor’s Pick

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained
High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money

High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money
Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others

Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others
iPad Air 2024 Review

iPad Air (2024) Review: The most practical tablet that is ‘Pro’ enough
Microsoft Windows

Microsoft rolls out fix for CrowdStrike Windows problem, easy tool to get your PC working - How to get started

Trending Stories

5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
WhatsApp privacy settings

iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6

GTA 6 release date will not be impacted by video game actors’ Gen AI strike - Here’s why [Explained]
Marvel Snap launches Deadpool's Diner event

Marvel Snap launches Deadpool's Diner event with new gameplay, high stakes, and exciting rewards
Epic Games shifts Fortnite to AltStore PAL

Epic Games shifts Fortnite to AltStore PAL, exits Samsung Galaxy Store over restrictions
GTA 6: 5 reasons why gamers are concerned about microtransactions in GTA 5 successor.

GTA 6: 5 reasons why gamers are concerned about microtransactions in GTA 5 successor
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 now available on Xbox Game Pass

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 now available on Xbox Game Pass; Microsoft planning to expand Game Pass tiers

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

New vivo Y200 5G variant

New vivo Y200 5G storage rolled out; vivo T2 5G and vivo Y27 prices undergo changes
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
Honor X9b

Amazon Summer Sale: From Honor to Realme, check top 5 smartphones under Rs.20000
best triple camera phones

10 best triple camera phones: Capturing life in high definition

    Trending News

    5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
    5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio
    iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
    WhatsApp privacy settings
    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
    Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
    A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets