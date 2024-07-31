Qualcomm announces Snapdragon X Elite, X Plus-powered Copilot+ PCs in India- All details

Qualcomm Technologies hosted the Snapdragon for India event on July 30 to make some major announcements in the space of artificial intelligence (AI) and 5G connectivity. Not only did the company launch a new 5 G-enabled chipset at an affordable price, it also announced the Snapdragon X Elite and X Plus processor to power the new Copilot+ PCs in India. Several OEM partners joined the event to showcase their new AI PCs with new and powerful chipsets. Know more about Snapdragon X Elite and X Plus processors.

Snapdragon X Elite and X Plus performance

Several leading PC OEM companies such as Asus, Lenovo, HP, Dell, Microsoft, and others showcased their new Copilot+PCs powered by the new Snapdragon X series chipset. The processor enables users to experience the new-age AI capabilities running on-device instead of cloud computing. With the Copilot Plus and Snapdragon X series chipset, users can take advantage of AI features such as live captions, Microsoft recall (to be rolled out soon), Procreate, and much more.

The Snapdragon X Elite is built on a 4nm System-on-a-Chip architecture with a 12-core Qualcomm Oryon CPU, Qualcomm Adreno GPU, and Qualcomm Hexagon NPU with 45 TOPS for fast AI processing. Kedar Kondap, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Compute and Gaming of Qualcomm Technologies said, “Snapdragon X Series-powered Copilot+ PCs are the ideal platforms for unlocking the full potential of next-gen AI apps for PCs. We are excited to bring this innovation to a young nation like India with millions of users wanting to enhance their productivity and support their creativity.”

On the other hand, the Snapdragon X Plus chipset is also built with a similar architecture. The chipset has the ability to run generative AI at 30 tokens per second. Furthermore, it also promises all-day battery life, on-device AI processing, and much more powerful features. Several PC OEM partners also took the stage to showcase their new devices and AI features they could support.

