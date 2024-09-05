Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360 with Android AI features launched- All details

After months of rumours and speculation, the Korean tech giant finally launched the Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360 laptop with new Intel Core Ultra series 2 processors. It's a 2-in-1 Copilot+ Windows 11 PC offering several advanced features including Android AI capabilities on the big screen. With Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360 laptop users can access several smartphone AI features including Chat Assistant, Circle to Search, and Live Translate. This device is all about performance, exploring AI capabilities, and productivity. Know more about the newly launched Samsung Galaxy Book 5 series laptop.

Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360 specifications and features

The Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360 features a 16-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 500nits peak brightness, and 3K resolution. The display is also integrated with Intel ARC GPU for an advanced gaming experience. It also comes with S Pen support, making the tablet mode experience more swift. The laptop is 12.8mm thick and it weighs only 1.69 kilograms.

For performance, the Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360 is powered by Intel® Core™ Ultra processors (Series 2) processor that offers 47 TOPS of NPU power and over 300 AI-accelerated features that are integrated into several apps. With the help of Microsoft Phone Link, users can take advantage of Galaxy AI features such as Chat Assistant, Note Assist, Circle to Search, and Live Translate. Smartphones such as Samsung's Galaxy S24 series and Google Pixel devices can be linked to the laptop for easy access to Android AI features.

Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360 price and availability

The Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360 price is yet to be revealed, however, the pre-order pricing on the UK website showcases that it is priced at EUR 1899 for the 16GB RAM and 1TB storage variant. Samsung also reported that the new Galaxy Book 5 series laptop will be available in limited markets of Canada, France, Germany, the UK and the U.S. The official sale will begin in September.

