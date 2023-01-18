Lava A9 2020 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Lava A9 Dual SIM
Lava A9 Dual SIM
₹1,849
₹1,899
Buy Now
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.
Lava A9 2020 price in India starts at Rs.1,849. The lowest price of Lava A9 2020 is Rs.1,849 on amazon.in.
Lava A9 2020 price in India starts at Rs.1,849. The lowest price of Lava A9 2020 is Rs.1,849 on amazon.in.