 Lava Gem Price in India (25, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Home Phone Finder Lava Phones Lava Gem

    Lava Gem

    Lava Gem is a phone, available price is Rs 1,599 in India with 0.3 MP Rear Camera, Processor, 1750 mAh Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lava Gem from HT Tech. Buy Lava Gem now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 25 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P33043/heroimage/130199-v1-lava-gem-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P33043/images/Design/130199-v1-lava-gem-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P33043/images/Design/130199-v1-lava-gem-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹1,599
    2.8 inches (7.11 cm)
    0.3 MP
    1750 mAh
    See full specifications
    amazon
    ₹ 1,680 M.R.P. ₹2,019
    Buy Now

    Lava mobiles price in India starts from Rs.690. HT Tech has 337 Lava mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

    Lava Gem Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 1750 mAh
    • 2.8 inches (7.11 cm)
    • 0.3 MP
    Battery
    • 1750 mAh
    • Li-ion
    • Yes
    Camera
    • Single
    • 0.3 MP Primary Camera
    • Digital Zoom
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 640 x 480 Pixels
    Design
    • 130 mm
    • Black, Gold
    • 13.3 mm
    • 56 mm
    Display
    • TFT
    • 33.35 %
    • 2.8 inches (7.11 cm)
    • 65K
    • 240 x 320 pixels
    • 143 ppi
    General
    • Lava
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Not Available, 2G: Available
    • September 20, 2018 (Official)
    • Gem
    Multimedia
    • Yes, Recording option, Wireless FM
    • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP, MP4
    • Yes, Music Formats: MIDI, MP3
    • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP, MP4
    • Torch Light, Multi Languages, Auto Call Recording
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes, Recording option, Wireless FM
    • Music ringtones, Polyphonic ringtones, Vibration
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 2G
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    Smart TV Features
    • 0.3 MP
    Special Features
    • Yes, Limited, 500 entries
    • Calculator, Stopwatch, Calendar, Alarm
    • Yes
    • 100
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    Lava Gem