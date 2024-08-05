Lava Blaze X 8gb Ram - Price in India (August 2024), Full Specs, Comparison

Not officially announced yet The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

Lava Blaze X 8GB RAM is a Android v14 phone, speculated price is Rs 16,999 in India with 64 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 6300 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM.

Lava Blaze X 8GB RAM Variants & Price

The price for the Lava Blaze X 8GB RAM in India is expected to be Rs. 16,999. This is the Lava Blaze X 8GB RAM base model with 128 GB of internal storage. It is expected to come in the following colors: Titanium Grey and Starlight Purple. The status of Lava Blaze X 8GB RAM is Upcoming. ...Read More Read Less

