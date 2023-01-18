 Lava Hero 600 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Lava Hero 600

    Lava Hero 600

    Lava Hero 600 is a phone, available price is Rs 690 in India with Rear Camera, Processor, 600 mAh Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lava Hero 600 from HT Tech. Buy Lava Hero 600 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P34265/heroimage/136180-v1-lava-hero-600-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P34265/images/Design/136180-v1-lava-hero-600-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P34265/images/Design/136180-v1-lava-hero-600-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹690
    1.8 inches (4.57 cm)
    600 mAh
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Lava Hero 600 Price in India

    Lava Hero 600 price in India starts at Rs.690. The lowest price of Lava Hero 600 is Rs.720 on amazon.in.

    Lava Hero 600 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 1.8 inches (4.57 cm)
    • 600 mAh
    Battery
    • 600 mAh
    • Li-ion
    • Yes
    Camera
    • No
    Design
    • 46.5 mm
    • Blue, Red
    • 110.4 mm
    • 14.4 mm
    Display
    • 240 x 320 pixels
    • 19.54 %
    • 222 ppi
    • TFT
    • 1.8 inches (4.57 cm)
    General
    • October 3, 2019 (Official)
    • Hero 600
    • Lava
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Not Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • Yes, Recording option
    • Yes, Music Formats: MP3
    • Torch Light, Multi Languages, Auto Call Recording
    • Yes
    • Yes, Recording option
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP, MP4
    • Vibration
    • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP, MP4
    Network & Connectivity
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 2G
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • Yes
    Special Features
    • Yes, Limited, 1000 entries
    • Yes, 100
    • Calculator, Calendar, Alarm
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    Lava Hero 600 FAQs

    What is the Lava Hero 600 Battery Capacity?

    Lava Hero 600 has a 600 mAh battery.

    Is Lava Hero 600 Waterproof?

    Lava Hero 600