 Lava Iris 504q Plus Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    On Shark Tank, first-of-its-kind Rs. 15000 Primebook laptop by IITians gets Rs. 75 lakh offer
    Primebook
    Want to try painting without learning it? Try these AI tools to create photo realistic artwork
    AI
    5 essential office desktop gadgets you need: Wireless charger, document scanner and more
    Wireless charger
    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Lava Phones Lava Iris 504Q Plus

    Lava Iris 504Q Plus

    Lava Iris 504Q Plus is a Android v4.2.2 (Jelly Bean) phone, available price is Rs 7,490 in India with 10 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, ARM Cortex A7 Processor, 2000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lava Iris 504Q Plus from HT Tech. Buy Lava Iris 504Q Plus now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Overview Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P21182/heroimage/lava-iris-504q-plus-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P21182/images/Design/lava-iris-504q-plus-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P21182/images/Design/lava-iris-504q-plus-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P21182/images/Design/lava-iris-504q-plus-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P21182/images/Design/lava-iris-504q-plus-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹7,490
    8 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Quad core, 1.3 GHz, ARM Cortex A7
    10 MP
    2 MP
    2000 mAh
    Android v4.2.2 (Jelly Bean)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹7,490
    8 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    10 MP
    2000 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Lava Iris 504q Plus Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 10 MP
    • 2 MP
    • 2000 mAh
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Battery
    • 2000 mAh
    • Up to 200 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 200 Hours(2G)
    • Li-Polymer
    Camera
    • 2 MP, Primary Camera
    • Single
    • 4 x Digital Zoom Face detection Touch to focus
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Yes
    • 3651 x 2378 Pixels
    • Back-illuminated sensor (BSI), Exmor-R CMOS image sensor
    • High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    Design
    • 7.9 mm
    • 149 grams
    • 146.7 mm
    • 72.5 mm
    • Grey, White
    Display
    • 294 ppi
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • IPS LCD
    • 64.76 %
    General
    • Lava
    • April 30, 2014 (Official)
    • Android v4.2.2 (Jelly Bean)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Iris 504Q Plus
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, v3.0
    • SIM1: Micro
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    Performance
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, ARM Cortex A7
    • Mali-400 MP2
    • 1 GB
    • MediaTek MT6582
    Smart TV Features
    • 10 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • 8 GB
    • Up to 5.33 GB
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Lava Iris 504q Plus FAQs

    What is the price of the Lava Iris 504Q Plus in India?

    Lava Iris 504Q Plus price in India at 9,499 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (10 MP), Front Camera (2 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6582; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 2000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Lava Iris 504Q Plus?

    How many colors are available in Lava Iris 504Q Plus?

    How long does the Lava Iris 504Q Plus last?

    What is the Lava Iris 504Q Plus Battery Capacity?

    Is Lava Iris 504Q Plus Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Lava Iris 504q Plus