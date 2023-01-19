 Lava Iris Pro 20 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Lava Phones Lava Iris Pro 20

    Lava Iris Pro 20

    Lava Iris Pro 20 is a Android v4.2 (Jelly Bean) phone, available price is Rs 12,798 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 2000 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lava Iris Pro 20 from HT Tech. Buy Lava Iris Pro 20 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Overview Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P21121/heroimage/lava-iris-pro-20-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P21121/images/Design/lava-iris-pro-20-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P21121/images/Design/lava-iris-pro-20-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P21121/images/Design/lava-iris-pro-20-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P21121/images/Design/lava-iris-pro-20-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹12,798
    4 GB
    4.7 inches (11.94 cm)
    Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A7
    8 MP
    0.3 MP
    2000 mAh
    Android v4.2 (Jelly Bean)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹12,798
    4 GB
    4.7 inches (11.94 cm)
    8 MP
    2000 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Lava Iris Pro 20 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 4.7 inches (11.94 cm)
    • 0.3 MP
    • 8 MP
    • 2000 mAh
    Battery
    • 2000 mAh
    • Up to 4.5 Hours(3G) / Up to 7.5 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 400 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 400 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 4.5 Hours(3G) / Up to 7.5 Hours(2G)
    • Li-Polymer
    Camera
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 0.3 MP, Primary Camera
    • Single
    • No
    • Digital Zoom Face detection
    • Back-illuminated sensor (BSI)
    • No
    Design
    • 7.7 mm
    • 67.5 mm
    • Blue
    • 138 mm
    • 112 grams
    Display
    • IPS LCD
    • 234 ppi
    • 4.7 inches (11.94 cm)
    • 65.22 %
    • 540 x 960 pixels
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • Corning Gorilla Glass,
    General
    • Android v4.2 (Jelly Bean)
    • No
    • Lava
    • Iris Pro 20
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • April 30, 2014 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, v4.0
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    Performance
    • Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A7
    • 1 GB
    • MediaTek MT6589
    • PowerVR SGX 544
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Up to 2.43 GB
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • 4 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Lava Iris Pro 20 FAQs

    What is the price of the Lava Iris Pro 20 in India?

    Lava Iris Pro 20 price in India at 7,499 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (0.3 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6589; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 2000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Lava Iris Pro 20?

    How many colors are available in Lava Iris Pro 20?

    How long does the Lava Iris Pro 20 last?

    What is the Lava Iris Pro 20 Battery Capacity?

    Is Lava Iris Pro 20 Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Lava Iris Pro 20