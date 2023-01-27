 Lava Kkt 27 Price in India (27, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Lava KKT 27

    Lava KKT 27 is a phone, available price is Rs 1,799 in India with 1.3 MP Rear Camera, Processor, 1500 mAh Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lava KKT 27 from HT Tech. Buy Lava KKT 27 now with free delivery.
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 27 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹1,799
    2.8 inches (7.11 cm)
    1.3 MP
    1500 mAh
    Lava Phones Prices in India

    Lava mobiles price in India starts from Rs.690. HT Tech has 337 Lava mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

    Lava Kkt 27 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 1.3 MP
    • 1500 mAh
    • 2.8 inches (7.11 cm)
    Battery
    • 1500 mAh
    • Li-ion
    Camera
    • Digital Zoom
    • Single
    • 1.3 MP Primary Camera
    • 1280 x 1024 Pixels
    Design
    • Black
    Display
    • TFT
    • 2.8 inches (7.11 cm)
    • 240 x 320 pixels
    • 143 ppi
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Not Available, 2G: Available
    • Lava
    • KKT 27
    • June 6, 2013 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • Yes, Music Formats: AAC, MIDI, MP3, WAV
    • Yes, Recording option
    • Yes, Recording option
    • Torch Light, Multi Languages, Auto Call Recording, Mobile Tracker
    • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP, AVI, MPEG4
    • Yes
    • Music ringtones, Polyphonic ringtones, Vibration
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP, AVI, MPEG4
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 2G
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    Smart TV Features
    • 1.3 MP
    Special Features
    • Yes, Limited, 1000 entries
    • Yes, SMS Storage 500
    • Yes
    • Calculator, Calendar, Alarm
    • Yes, WAP
    • Yes, SMS Storage 500
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    Lava Kkt 27