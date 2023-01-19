 Lava Kkt 34s Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Lava Mobile Lava KKT 34S

    Lava KKT 34S

    Lava KKT 34S is a phone, available price is Rs 2,200 in India with 1.3 MP Rear Camera, Processor, 1800 mAh Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lava KKT 34S from HT Tech. Buy Lava KKT 34S now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P15162/heroimage/lava-kkt-34s-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P15162/images/Design/lava-kkt-34s-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P15162/images/Design/lava-kkt-34s-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹2,200
    2.4 inches (6.1 cm)
    1.3 MP
    1800 mAh
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹2,200
    2.4 inches (6.1 cm)
    1.3 MP
    1800 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    amazon
    ₹ 2,099
    Buy Now

    Lava KKT 34S Price in India

    Lava KKT 34S price in India starts at Rs.2,200. The lowest price of Lava KKT 34S is Rs.1,850 on amazon.in.

    Lava KKT 34S price in India starts at Rs.2,200. The lowest price of Lava KKT 34S is Rs.1,850 on amazon.in.

    Lava Kkt 34s Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 1.3 MP
    • 2.4 inches (6.1 cm)
    • 1800 mAh
    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • 1800 mAh
    Camera
    • Digital Zoom Smile detection
    • Continuos Shooting
    • Yes
    • Single
    • 1.3 MP Primary Camera
    Design
    • Black
    Display
    • LCD
    • 2.4 inches (6.1 cm)
    • 240 x 320 pixels
    • 167 ppi
    Multimedia
    • Yes, FM Alarm
    • Yes, Music Formats: Yes, Music Formats : MP3, MIDI, AMR, WAV, AAC with Sound Recording, Loud Speaker, 3.5mm Audio Jack
    • Yes, FM Alarm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 2G
    • GPRS: Available
    Smart TV Features
    • 1.3 MP
    Special Features
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes, 300 Entries
    • Lava Zone
    • No
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 8 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Lava Kkt 34s