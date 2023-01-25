 Lava One Price in India (25, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Lava One

    Lava One is a phone, available price is Rs 1,450 in India with 0.3 MP Rear Camera, Processor, 1000 mAh Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lava One from HT Tech. Buy Lava One now with free delivery.
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 25 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P32873/heroimage/129098-v2-lava-one-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P32873/images/Design/129098-v2-lava-one-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹1,450
    2.4 inches (6.1 cm)
    0.3 MP
    1000 mAh
    Lava Phones Prices in India

    Lava mobiles price in India starts from Rs.690. HT Tech has 337 Lava mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

    Lava One Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • Yes
    • 1000 mAh
    Camera
    • Digital Zoom
    • 640 x 480 Pixels
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 0.3 MP Primary Camera
    • Single
    Design
    • 50.5 mm
    • 120 mm
    • 12.8 mm
    • Blue, White
    Display
    • 29.43 %
    • 167 ppi
    • 240 x 320 pixels
    • 2.4 inches (6.1 cm)
    • TFT
    • 65K
    General
    • August 13, 2018 (Official)
    • Lava
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Not Available, 2G: Available
    • One
    Multimedia
    • Yes, Recording option
    • Torch Light
    • Yes
    • Yes, Recording option
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP, MP4
    • Music ringtones, Polyphonic ringtones, Vibration
    • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP, MP4
    • Yes, Music Formats: MIDI, MP3
    Network & Connectivity
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 2G
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • Yes
    Smart TV Features
    • 0.3 MP
    Special Features
    • Yes
    • Yes, Limited
    • Calculator, Stopwatch, Calendar, Alarm
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Lava One