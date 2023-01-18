 Lava X81 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Lava X81

    Lava X81 is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 11,500 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 2700 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lava X81 from HT Tech. Buy Lava X81 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹11,500
    16 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53
    13 MP
    5 MP
    2700 mAh
    Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
    Lava X81 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5 MP
    • 2700 mAh
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 13 MP
    Battery
    • Li-Polymer
    • 2700 mAh
    Camera
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • CMOS image sensor
    • 5 MP f/2.4, Primary Camera
    • F2.4
    • F2.0
    • No
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Single
    • No
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    Design
    • 8.4 mm
    • Gold, Space Grey
    • 141 grams
    • 142.6 mm
    • 73.4 mm
    Display
    • 65.69 %
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v3,
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • 294 ppi
    • IPS LCD
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    General
    • Lava
    • No
    • June 10, 2016 (Official)
    • X81
    • No
    • Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes, Recording option
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes, Recording option
    Network & Connectivity
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Micro
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • No
    Performance
    • DDR3
    • DDR3
    • 3 GB
    • Mali-T720 MP2
    • 64 bit
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53
    • MediaTek MT6735
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Up to 9.9 GB
    • 16 GB
    • Yes, Up to 64 GB
    Lava X81 FAQs

    What is the price of the Lava X81 in India?

    Lava X81 price in India at 7,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6735; RAM: 3 GB; Battery: 2700 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Lava X81?

    How many colors are available in Lava X81?

    How long does the Lava X81 last?

    What is the Lava X81 Battery Capacity?

    Is Lava X81 Waterproof?

    Lava X81