 Lava Z10 3gb Ram Price in India (20, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    On Shark Tank, first-of-its-kind Rs. 15000 Primebook laptop by IITians gets Rs. 75 lakh offer
    Primebook
    Want to try painting without learning it? Try these AI tools to create photo realistic artwork
    AI
    5 essential office desktop gadgets you need: Wireless charger, document scanner and more
    Wireless charger
    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Lava Phones Lava Z10 3GB RAM

    Lava Z10 3GB RAM

    Lava Z10 3GB RAM is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 11,099 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 2620 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lava Z10 3GB RAM from HT Tech. Buy Lava Z10 3GB RAM now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 20 January 2023
    Overview Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P30733/heroimage/lava-z10-3gb-ram-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P30733/images/Design/lava-z10-3gb-ram-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P30733/images/Design/lava-z10-3gb-ram-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P30733/images/Design/lava-z10-3gb-ram-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹11,099
    16 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53
    8 MP
    5 MP
    2620 mAh
    Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹11,099
    16 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    8 MP
    2620 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Lava Z10 3gb Ram Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5 MP
    • 8 MP
    • 2620 mAh
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Battery
    • No
    • Up to 6.45 Hours(3G) / Up to 9.1 Hours(2G)
    • No
    • Up to 250 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 250 Hours(2G)
    • Li-ion
    • 2620 mAh
    • Up to 6.45 Hours(3G) / Up to 9.1 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • 5 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera
    • Single
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • F2.0
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • F2.2
    • Yes
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Exposure compensation
    • Yes, LED Flash
    Design
    • Gold
    • 71 mm
    • 148 grams
    • 143.2 mm
    • 8.4 mm
    • Case: MetalBack: Metal
    Display
    • 67.63 %
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • IPS LCD
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • 294 ppi
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • No
    • Lava
    • May 25, 2017 (Official)
    • Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
    • No
    • Star OS
    • Z10 3GB RAM
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, v4.0
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • No
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • microUSB 2.0
    Performance
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53
    • MediaTek MT6735
    • 64 bit
    • Mali-T720 MP2
    • 3 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 128 GB
    • 16 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Lava Z10 3gb Ram FAQs

    What is the price of the Lava Z10 3Gb Ram in India?

    Lava Z10 3Gb Ram price in India at 7,399 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6735; RAM: 3 GB; Battery: 2620 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Lava Z10 3Gb Ram?

    How many colors are available in Lava Z10 3Gb Ram?

    How long does the Lava Z10 3Gb Ram last?

    What is the Lava Z10 3Gb Ram Battery Capacity?

    Is Lava Z10 3Gb Ram Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Lava Z10 3gb Ram