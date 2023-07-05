 Lenovo A328 Price in India (05 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Lenovo A328

Lenovo A328 is a Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat) phone, available price is Rs 6,990 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, ARM Cortex A7 Processor , 2000 mAh Battery and 1 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo A328 from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo A328 now with free delivery.
2
Score
Last updated: 05 July 2023
Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

Lenovo A328 Full Specifications

Battery
Camera
  • 2 MP, Primary Camera
  • Fixed Focus
  • Single
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • 2592 x 1944 Pixels
Design
  • Black, White
  • 140 grams
  • 68.5 mm
  • 11 mm
  • 132 mm
Display
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • LCD
  • 4.8 inches (12.19 cm)
  • 204 ppi
  • 70.08 %
  • 480 x 854 pixels
General
  • Lenovo
  • September 27, 2014 (Official)
  • A328
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Not Available,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat)
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • Yes, v4.0
  • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 900 MHz 3G Speed: HSDPA 21 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes with A-GPS
  • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 900 MHz
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • microUSB 2.0
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
Performance
  • Mali-400 MP2
  • 1 GB
  • MediaTek MT6582M
  • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, ARM Cortex A7
Smart TV Features
  • 5 MP
Special Features
  • Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
Storage
  • Yes, Up to 32 GB
  • 4 GB
Lenovo A328 FAQs

What is the price of the Lenovo A328 in India?

Lenovo A328 price in India at 7,499 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (5 MP), Front Camera (2 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6582M; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 2000 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Lenovo A328?

How many colors are available in Lenovo A328?

How long does the Lenovo A328 last?

What is the Lenovo A328 Battery Capacity?

Is Lenovo A328 Waterproof?

    Lenovo A328