Lenovo A328 Price in India (05 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Lenovo A328 Lenovo A328 is a Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat) phone, available price is Rs 6,990 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, ARM Cortex A7 Processor , 2000 mAh Battery and 1 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo A328 from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo A328 now with free delivery.