 Lenovo A7000 Turbo Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Lenovo A7000 Turbo

    Lenovo A7000 Turbo

    Lenovo A7000 Turbo is a Android v5.0 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 11,499 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 1.7 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 2900 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo A7000 Turbo from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo A7000 Turbo now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    4
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹11,499
    16 GB
    5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    Octa core, 1.7 GHz, Cortex A53
    13 MP
    5 MP
    2900 mAh
    Android v5.0 (Lollipop)
    ₹ 13,499 M.R.P. ₹15,999
    Lenovo Phones Prices in India

    Lenovo mobiles price in India starts from Rs.4,805. HT Tech has 88 Lenovo mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

    Lenovo A7000 Turbo Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    • 13 MP
    • 5 MP
    • 2900 mAh
    Battery
    • Up to 36 Hours(3G)
    • No
    • 2900 mAh
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 750 Hours(3G)
    • Yes
    • Up to 36 Hours(3G)
    • Up to 750 Hours(3G)
    Camera
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • No
    • F2.0
    • No
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Digital image stabilization Face detection Touch to focus
    • Single
    • No
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 5 MP, Primary Camera
    • PureCel Sensor
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    Design
    • 152.6 mm
    • 8 mm
    • 150 grams
    • Black
    • 76.2 mm
    Display
    • No
    • 71.55 %
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • IPS LCD
    • Full HD (1080 x 1920 pixels)
    • 401 ppi
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    General
    • Android v5.0 (Lollipop)
    • Lenovo
    • No
    • January 13, 2016 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • A7000 Turbo
    • VIBE UI
    • No
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Dolby Atmos
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, v4.1
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • No
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • microUSB 2.0
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Micro
    Performance
    • LPDDR3
    • Mali-T760 MP2
    • Octa core, 1.7 GHz, Cortex A53
    • MediaTek MT6752
    • 64 bit
    • LPDDR3
    • 2 GB
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • Yes
    • 16 GB
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    Lenovo A7000 Turbo FAQs

    What is the price of the Lenovo A7000 Turbo in India?

    Lenovo A7000 Turbo price in India at 7,289 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6752; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 2900 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Lenovo A7000 Turbo?

    How many colors are available in Lenovo A7000 Turbo?

    How long does the Lenovo A7000 Turbo last?

    What is the Lenovo A7000 Turbo Battery Capacity?

    Is Lenovo A7000 Turbo Waterproof?

    Lenovo A7000 Turbo