 Lenovo K8 Note 32gb Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Lenovo K8 Note 32GB

    Lenovo K8 Note 32GB is a Android v7.1.1 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 12,999 in India with 13 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, Deca Core (2.3 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A72 + 1.85 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.4 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor, 4000 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo K8 Note 32GB from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo K8 Note 32GB now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    6
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹12,999
    32 GB
    5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    Deca Core (2.3 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A72 + 1.85 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.4 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    13 MP + 5 MP
    13 MP
    4000 mAh
    Android v7.1.1 (Nougat)
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Lenovo K8 Note 32gb Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 4000 mAh
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    • 13 MP
    • 13 MP + 5 MP
    Battery
    • 4000 mAh
    • No
    • Yes, Turbo
    • No
    • Up to 360 Hours(3G)
    • Up to 25 Hours(3G)
    • Up to 25 Hours(3G)
    • Up to 360 Hours(3G)
    • Li-Polymer
    Camera
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • F2.0
    • Single
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • No
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • F2.2
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • PureCel Sensor
    • 13 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera
    Design
    • Case: MetalBack: Metal
    • Yes, Splash proof
    • 75.9 mm
    • 8.5 mm
    • 180 grams
    • Fine Gold, Venom Black
    • 154.5 mm
    Display
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v3,
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • IPS LCD
    • Full HD (1080 x 1920 pixels)
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    • 70.95 %
    • 401 ppi
    General
    • Stock
    • Yes
    • Lenovo
    • Android v7.1.1 (Nougat)
    • August 18, 2017 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • K8 Note 32GB
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Dolby Atmos
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 150 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 4) GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 150 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 4) GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, v4.2
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • No
    • Head: 1.157 W/kg, Body: 1.157 W/kg
    Performance
    • MediaTek MT6797D
    • LPDDR3
    • 64 bit
    • LPDDR3
    • 20 nm
    • Deca Core (2.3 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A72 + 1.85 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.4 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    • Mali-T880 MP4
    • 3 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP + 5 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • Rear
    Storage
    • Yes
    • 32 GB
    • Yes, Up to 128 GB
    Lenovo K8 Note 32gb FAQs

    What is the price of the Lenovo K8 Note 32Gb in India?

    Lenovo K8 Note 32Gb price in India at 6,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP + 5 MP), Front Camera (13 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6797D; RAM: 3 GB; Battery: 4000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Lenovo K8 Note 32Gb?

    How many colors are available in Lenovo K8 Note 32Gb?

    How long does the Lenovo K8 Note 32Gb last?

    What is the Lenovo K8 Note 32Gb Battery Capacity?

    Is Lenovo K8 Note 32Gb Waterproof?

    View More

    Lenovo K8 Note 32gb