 Lenovo K8 Plus 4gb Ram Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Lenovo K8 Plus 4GB RAM

Lenovo K8 Plus 4GB RAM is a Android v7.1.1 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 10,999 in India with 13 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.6 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.6 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor , 4000 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo K8 Plus 4GB RAM from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo K8 Plus 4GB RAM now with free delivery.
6
Score
Last updated: 04 July 2023
Key Specs
₹10,999
32 GB
5.2 inches (13.21 cm)
Octa core (2.6 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.6 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
13 MP + 5 MP
8 MP
4000 mAh
Android v7.1.1 (Nougat)
4 GB
Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

Lenovo K8 Plus 4gb Ram Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 4000 mAh
  • 13 MP + 5 MP
  • 5.2 inches (13.21 cm)
  • 8 MP
Battery
  • Up to 26 Hours(4G)
  • 4000 mAh
  • Up to 26 Hours(4G)
  • Up to 401 Hours(4G)
  • Li-Polymer
  • No
  • No
Camera
  • F2.0
  • 8 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • F2.0
  • Single
  • No
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Fixed Focus
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
  • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
Design
  • Case: MetalBack: Metal
  • 73.9 mm
  • 165 grams
  • 8.9 mm
  • Venom Black, Fine Gold
  • 147.9 mm
Display
  • 68.04 %
  • Corning Gorilla Glass v3
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 424 ppi
  • IPS LCD
  • Full HD (1080 x 1920 pixels)
  • 5.2 inches (13.21 cm)
General
  • September 23, 2017 (Official)
  • Android v7.1.1 (Nougat)
  • Yes
  • K8 Plus 4GB RAM
  • No
  • Lenovo
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • Stock
Multimedia
  • Dolby Atmos
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
Network & Connectivity
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
  • Yes, v4.2
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 150 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 4) GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 150 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 4) GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes with A-GPS
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • No
  • Yes
Performance
  • Octa core (2.6 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.6 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
  • 64 bit
  • Mali-T880 MP2
  • 4 GB
  • MediaTek MT6757CD
Smart TV Features
  • 13 MP + 5 MP
Special Features
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
  • Google Calculator, Calendar, Chrome, Clock, Drive, Duo, Gmail, Maps, Messenger, Photos, Play Movies and TV, Play Music, Play Store, YouTube, Microsoft Excel, Powerpoint, Word, Outlook, Skype, OneDrive, OneNote
  • Rear
Storage
  • Yes
  • Yes, Up to 128 GB
  • 32 GB
  • Up to 22.5 GB
Lenovo K8 Plus 4gb Ram FAQs

What is the price of the Lenovo K8 Plus 4Gb Ram in India?

Lenovo K8 Plus 4Gb Ram price in India at 6,650 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP + 5 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6757CD; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 4000 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Lenovo K8 Plus 4Gb Ram?

How many colors are available in Lenovo K8 Plus 4Gb Ram?

How long does the Lenovo K8 Plus 4Gb Ram last?

What is the Lenovo K8 Plus 4Gb Ram Battery Capacity?

Is Lenovo K8 Plus 4Gb Ram Waterproof?

View More

    Lenovo K8 Plus 4gb Ram