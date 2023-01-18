Lenovo Phab 2 Plus Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Lenovo Phab 2 Plus Lenovo Phab 2 Plus is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 14,999 in India with 13 MP + 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 4050 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo Phab 2 Plus from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo Phab 2 Plus now with free delivery.