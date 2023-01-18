 Lenovo Phab 2 Plus Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Lenovo Phab 2 Plus

    Lenovo Phab 2 Plus is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 14,999 in India with 13 MP + 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 4050 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo Phab 2 Plus from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo Phab 2 Plus now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    4
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P28472/heroimage/lenovo-phab-2-plus-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P28472/images/Design/lenovo-phab-2-plus-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P28472/images/Design/lenovo-phab-2-plus-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P28472/images/Design/lenovo-phab-2-plus-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹14,999
    32 GB
    6.4 inches (16.26 cm)
    Octa core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53
    13 MP + 13 MP
    8 MP
    4050 mAh
    Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Lenovo Phab 2 Plus Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 4050 mAh
    • 13 MP + 13 MP
    • 6.4 inches (16.26 cm)
    • 8 MP
    Battery
    • Up to 23 Hours(2G)
    • Li-ion
    • 4050 mAh
    • Up to 23 Hours(2G)
    • No
    • No
    • Up to 17 Day(2G)
    • Up to 17 Day(2G)
    Camera
    • F2.0
    • Fixed Focus
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 8 MP f/2.2, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(3.2" sensor size, 1.4µm pixel size)
    • CMOS image sensor
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • F2.2
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • No
    • Single
    • No
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    Design
    • Case: MetalBack: Metal
    • 218 grams
    • 9.6 mm
    • Champagne Gold, Gunmetal Grey
    • 173.8 mm
    • 88.3 mm
    Display
    • Full HD (1080 x 1920 pixels)
    • IPS LCD
    • 344 ppi
    • 6.4 inches (16.26 cm)
    • 73.41 %
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v3,
    General
    • Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
    • Phab 2 Plus
    • Lenovo
    • November 8, 2016 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • VIBE UI
    • Yes
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Dolby Atmos
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, v4.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • No
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 1900(band 2) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 1900(band 2) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    Performance
    • 64 bit
    • Mali-T720 MP3
    • 3 GB
    • Octa core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53
    • MediaTek MT8783
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP + 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • Rear
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 128 GB
    • 32 GB
    Lenovo Phab 2 Plus FAQs

    What is the price of the Lenovo Phab 2 Plus in India?

    Lenovo Phab 2 Plus price in India at 9,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP + 13 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT8783; RAM: 3 GB; Battery: 4050 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Lenovo Phab 2 Plus?

    How many colors are available in Lenovo Phab 2 Plus?

    How long does the Lenovo Phab 2 Plus last?

    What is the Lenovo Phab 2 Plus Battery Capacity?

    Is Lenovo Phab 2 Plus Waterproof?

    Lenovo Phab 2 Plus