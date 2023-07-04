Lenovo Vibe P1 Turbo Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Lenovo Vibe P1 Turbo Lenovo Vibe P1 Turbo is a Android v5.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 17,600 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor , 4900 mAh Battery and 3 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo Vibe P1 Turbo from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo Vibe P1 Turbo now with free delivery.