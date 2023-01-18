Lenovo Vibe P1m Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

What is the price of the Lenovo Vibe P1M in India?
Lenovo Vibe P1M price in India at 8,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6735P; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 3900 mAh.
