 Lenovo Vibe P1m Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Lenovo Vibe P1m

    Lenovo Vibe P1m is a Android v5.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 6,999 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 3900 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Lenovo Vibe P1m Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Up to 16 Hours(4G) / Up to 16 Hours(3G) / Up to 36.5 Hours(2G)
    • 3900 mAh
    • Li-Polymer
    • Up to 492 Hours(4G) / Up to 564 Hours(3G) / Up to 456 Hours(2G)
    • Yes, Quick, v2.0
    • Up to 492 Hours(4G) / Up to 564 Hours(3G) / Up to 456 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 16 Hours(4G) / Up to 16 Hours(3G) / Up to 36.5 Hours(2G)
    • No
    • No
    Camera
    • CMOS image sensor
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • No
    • 5 MP, Primary Camera
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Digital image stabilization Face detection Touch to focus
    • F2.2
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • Single
    • 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    • No
    • No
    Design
    • Black, White
    • 141 mm
    • 71.8 mm
    • 148 grams
    • 9.3 mm
    Display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v3,
    • 67.92 %
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • IPS LCD
    • 294 ppi
    General
    • October 28, 2015 (Official)
    • No
    • VIBE UI
    • Vibe P1m
    • Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Lenovo
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Micro
    • Yes, v4.1
    • microUSB 2.0
    • No
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 150 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 4) GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Head: 1.18 W/kg, Body: 0.915 W/kg
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 150 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 4) GPRS: Available
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    Performance
    • MediaTek MT6735P
    • 2 GB
    • Quad core, 1 GHz, Cortex A53
    • 64 bit
    • Mali-T720 MP2
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • 16 GB
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • Yes
    Lenovo Vibe P1m FAQs

    What is the price of the Lenovo Vibe P1M in India?

    Lenovo Vibe P1M price in India at 8,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6735P; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 3900 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Lenovo Vibe P1M?

    How many colors are available in Lenovo Vibe P1M?

    How long does the Lenovo Vibe P1M last?

    What is the Lenovo Vibe P1M Battery Capacity?

    Is Lenovo Vibe P1M Waterproof?

    Lenovo Vibe P1m