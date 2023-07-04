 Lg G Pro 2 Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
LG G Pro 2

LG G Pro 2 is a Android v4.4.2 (KitKat) phone, available price is Rs 8,449 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 2.26 GHz, Krait 400 Processor , 3200 mAh Battery and 3 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on LG G Pro 2 from HT Tech. Buy LG G Pro 2 now with free delivery.
4
Score
Last updated: 04 July 2023
Key Specs
₹8,449
16 GB
5.9 inches (14.99 cm)
Quad core, 2.26 GHz, Krait 400
13 MP
2.1 MP
3200 mAh
Android v4.4.2 (KitKat)
3 GB
See full specifications
Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

Lg G Pro 2 Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 5.9 inches (14.99 cm)
  • 13 MP
  • 2.1 MP
  • 3200 mAh
Battery
  • Yes
  • Up to 14 Hours(3G) / Up to 8 Hours(2G)
  • Li-ion
  • Up to 14 Hours(3G) / Up to 8 Hours(2G)
  • 3200 mAh
  • Up to 370 Hours(3G) / Up to 370 Hours(2G)
Camera
  • Single
  • Yes
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • 8 x Digital Zoom Face detection Smile detection
  • 4208 x 3120 Pixels
  • 2.1 MP, Primary Camera
  • Dual Video Recording
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Burst mode
  • ISO control
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Yes
Design
  • 172 grams
  • 81.9 mm
  • Black, White
  • 8.3 mm
  • 157.9 mm
Display
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 5.9 inches (14.99 cm)
  • 74.03 %
  • Full HD (1080 x 1920 pixels)
  • 373 ppi
  • IPS LCD
  • Corning Gorilla Glass v3
General
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Not Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • Android v4.4.2 (KitKat)
  • April 30, 2014 (Official)
  • G Pro 2
  • Optimus UI
  • LG G Pro 2 D838
  • LG
Multimedia
  • Yes, RDS, Stereo FM
  • Dolby Mobile
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
Network & Connectivity
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • 4G Bands: FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 150 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 4) 3G Speed: HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Class 12 EDGE: Class 12
  • Single SIM, GSM
  • Yes
  • Mass storage device, USB charging, USB Host, microUSB 2.0
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz
  • Yes, v4.0
  • SIM1: Micro
  • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
Performance
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 MSM8974AA
  • 3 GB
  • Adreno 330
  • Quad core, 2.26 GHz, Krait 400
Smart TV Features
  • 13 MP
Special Features
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
Storage
  • Yes, Up to 64 GB
  • 16 GB
  • Yes
Lg G Pro 2 FAQs

What is the price of the Lg G Pro 2 in India?

Lg G Pro 2 price in India at 42,021 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (2.1 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 MSM8974AA; RAM: 3 GB; Battery: 3200 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Lg G Pro 2?

How many colors are available in Lg G Pro 2?

How long does the Lg G Pro 2 last?

What is the Lg G Pro 2 Battery Capacity?

Is Lg G Pro 2 Waterproof?

    Lg G Pro 2