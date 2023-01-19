 Lg G2 32gb Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    LG G2 32GB

    LG G2 32GB

    LG G2 32GB is a Android v4.2.2 (Jelly Bean) phone, available price is Rs 43,990 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 2.26 GHz, Krait 400 Processor, 3000 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on LG G2 32GB from HT Tech. Buy LG G2 32GB now with free delivery.
    5
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P16499/heroimage/lg-optimus-g2-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P16499/images/Design/lg-optimus-g2-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P16499/images/Design/lg-optimus-g2-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P16499/images/Design/lg-optimus-g2-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P16499/images/Design/lg-optimus-g2-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹43,990
    32 GB
    5.2 inches (13.21 cm)
    Quad core, 2.26 GHz, Krait 400
    13 MP
    2.1 MP
    3000 mAh
    Android v4.2.2 (Jelly Bean)
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Lg G2 32gb Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Up to 17.50 Hours(3G) / Up to 16.50 Hours(2G)
    • No
    • Up to 800 Hours(3G) / Up to 790 Hours(2G)
    • Li-Polymer
    • 3000 mAh
    Camera
    • F2.4
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Single
    • Yes
    • Fixed Focus
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Yes
    • 2.1 MP, Primary Camera
    • High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Burst mode
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • Back-illuminated sensor (BSI)
    Design
    • 138.5 mm
    • 70.9 mm
    • 143 grams
    • Black, White
    • 8.9 mm
    Display
    • 5.2 inches (13.21 cm)
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v2,
    • 424 ppi
    • 75.74 %
    • IPS LCD
    • Full HD (1080 x 1920 pixels)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Not Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • LG
    • Android v4.2.2 (Jelly Bean)
    • Optimus G2
    • September 16, 2013 (Official)
    • LG G2 D802 32GB
    Multimedia
    • Yes, RDS, Stereo FM
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • USB Host, microUSB 2.0
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • 4G Bands: FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 150 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 4) 3G Speed: HSDPA 42 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 21 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Class 12, 48 kbps EDGE: Class 12
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n
    • Single SIM, GSM
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, v4.0
    • SIM1: Micro
    • Yes
    Performance
    • LPDDR3
    • Quad core, 2.26 GHz, Krait 400
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 MSM8974
    • 2 GB
    • Adreno 330
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • 32 GB
    • No
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Lg G2 32gb FAQs

    What is the price of the Lg G2 32Gb in India?

    Lg G2 32Gb price in India at 31,971 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (2.1 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 MSM8974; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 3000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Lg G2 32Gb?

    How many colors are available in Lg G2 32Gb?

    How long does the Lg G2 32Gb last?

    What is the Lg G2 32Gb Battery Capacity?

    Is Lg G2 32Gb Waterproof?

    Lg G2 32gb