Lg G2 32gb Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

LG G2 32GB LG G2 32GB is a Android v4.2.2 (Jelly Bean) phone, available price is Rs 43,990 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 2.26 GHz, Krait 400 Processor, 3000 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on LG G2 32GB from HT Tech. Buy LG G2 32GB now with free delivery.